Festival

Bekkerus: Reforming the Thanksgiving narrative

Iowa State Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe holidays are a wonderful (and my favorite) time of the year. There’s food, there’s family, there are friends and there is happiness. But there’s also some hurt around Thanksgiving, and it shouldn’t be ignored. The Thanksgiving holiday is based on the Pilgrims, religious separatists, who founded Plymouth in...

www.iowastatedaily.com

TIME

The Day I Passed for White

As a light-skinned Black woman, I have purposefully passed for white only once in my life. Which is not to say I haven’t passed unintentionally many times—especially as a young adult, away from home for the first time. When white folks around me vented their subterranean racism (“Black kids only get into college because of affirmative action, you know”), I liked to consider myself a warrior—a masked superspy. I always pushed back against this covert racism—the off-color jokes, the insider whispers. (“I would never date a Black man, they’re all on drugs.” “My roommate’s hair smells, you know, like them .”) Importantly, I always revealed my own racial identity as quickly as possible.
SOCIETY
hope.edu

Reformation Day

On October 31, I stood in the Stadtkirche in Wittenberg, surrounded by celebratory organ and choir music. 504 years ago on that day, Martin Luther posted his 95 theses on a church door in that very city. This started the Reformation, a movement that was the foundation for the current worldwide Protestant church.
HOLLAND, MI
bcgavel.com

Library exhibit on LGBTQ+ Catholics illuminates an overlooked narrative

In an effort to demonstrate diversity and inclusivity within the Catholic Church, the Boston College Libraries are holding an exhibit in several locations titled “Here All Along, Here to Stay; LGBTQ Catholics in the United States” for the BC community. The exhibit was curated by James Redding, a graduate student...
SOCIETY
Central Oregonian

Choices, decisions and consequences

God has given us the right to make decisions, but with that right comes responsibility and consequencesWe as citizens of this great nation are responsible to help keep it great. Our nation is changing every day, some changes are for the better some for the worse. We as Christians face many choices, we will have to make decisions based on those choices. God has given us the right to make these decisions, but with that right comes responsibility and consequences. The United States of America was founded on Christian beliefs and principals. The people of our country have fought...
RELIGION
Minnesota Reformer

‘A matter of dignity’: Biden signs order addressing violence against Indigenous people

President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Monday addressing violence against Indigenous communities. “These efforts are a matter of dignity,” Biden said during the opening ceremony for the White House Tribal Nations Summit. “That’s the foundation of our nation-to-nation partnership.” The executive order directs the departments of Justice, Interior, Homeland Security, and Health and […] The post ‘A matter of dignity’: Biden signs order addressing violence against Indigenous people appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
U.S. POLITICS
umc.org

Bishops agree on narrative for the continuing UMC

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Council of Bishops ended its Fall meeting on Friday having spent time in worship, plenary and covenant groups as they seek God’s guidance to lead The United Methodist Church. The worship services were coordinated by Bishops Sharma Lewis and Lawson Bryan, and were led by Bishops...
RELIGION
chireviewofbooks.com

The American Narrative in “Generations: A Memoir”

It would be remiss to read Lucille Clifton’s Generations: A Memoir, recently reissued by New York Review of Books, without considering the moment in which this book—Clifton’s sole memoir—was first released. Published in 1976, Generations emerged the year before the miniseries “Roots” aired on national television eight consecutive nights in a row, a year before The New York Times coined Toni Morrison’s Song of Solomon the “Black Family Chronicle,” and the same year in which Black History Month was first nationally recognized, six years after its first celebration. In many ways, Generations anticipated and supported a growing urgency among Black writers and cultural leaders to interrogate the American narrative of Black experience. Indeed, as many Americans watched the first spacecraft land on Mars and the continuation of the Cold War, the narrative around Black identity and experience turned towards its past, pulling with it both individual and collective memory to produce a radically new form. Generations, the only prose piece written by Clifton, exacts this new form to tell the story of her family, of lasting love and indelible bonds, of slavery and desperation, and of an American experience emerging anew.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Iowa State Daily

Tetmeyer: Change your thinking

Have you ever thought just how far ahead you actually think? Most of us probably think a day or so ahead unless we are specifically planning something. But businesses think multiple quarters ahead; governmental projects are made with years in mind. Even the Catholic Church thinks in centuries, and the Earth moves in millennia. But we as humans only think in the short run, and it is never good.
Iowa State Daily

Brown: The Constitution gives you zero rights

I hear it all the time, but the U.S. Constitution does not give anyone any rights. The U.S. Constitution was not intended by the people who signed it — such as Thomas Jefferson, John Hancock or Charles Pinckney — to be a document spelling out everyone’s rights. Alexander Hamilton makes it quite clear: “The sacred rights of mankind are not to be rummaged for among old parchments or musty records. They are written, as with a sunbeam in the whole volume of human nature, by the hand of Divinity itself, and can never be erased or obscured by mortal power.”
POLITICS
washingtoninformer.com

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Controlling Our Narrative

I agree with Senior Editor D. Kevin McNeir’s summation of the Netflix film “The Harder They Fall.” We as Blacks are constantly written out of narratives as if we didn’t and still don’t exist but this film really pulled the curtain back on one of many, many cloaks we’ve worn. I recommend this film to everyone. The acting, storyline and cinematography were superb.
WASHINGTON, DC
Iowa State Daily

Feminist Friday discussion focused on gender roles on family farms

The concept of farm family dynamics affects some Iowans every day. This was the focus of the Nov. 12 Feminist Friday Discussion lead by Andrea Rissing with her presentation, “Reproducing our food system: Expert perspectives, gendered labor and the makings of on-farm childhood.”. This presentation opened with Andra Castle, assistant...
AGRICULTURE
Iowa State Daily

Editorial: Women and the military

Editor's Note: Editorials are representative of the views of all Editorial Board members. One or two members will compile these views and write an editorial. Women may very soon be required to register for selective service. That probably comes as a big shock to most people as discussion around the topic has generally been centered around equality and not an actual bill in Congress.
MILITARY
Iowa State Daily

Religion at Iowa State: Building Relationships in Christ Soteria

Editor's Note- This story is a part of series that highlights religious organizations at Iowa State week-by-week. Throughout the year, religious organizations of all sizes, beliefs and values will be featured in an alphabetical order according to the Iowa State religious/spiritual organizations page. Jesus and friendship- those are the two...
IOWA STATE
The Bergen Record

Bilingual education is an essential tool for our students and the future | Opinion

Some time ago, then-Secretary of Education Richard Riley said, “We are currently preparing students for jobs that don't yet exist, using technologies that haven't been invented, in order to solve problems we don't even know are problems yet.”  Taking this to heart, many educators intensified their schools’ focus on students’ skills development, problem solving abilities and strategies, and general analytic acumen. One of the areas of education that has recently garnered attention in the quest to properly...
PARAMUS, NJ
KATC News

Houma Tribe held pow-wow to honor and heal

Indigenous peoples, of several tribal nations across the southern United States, gathered in Houma today to reunite after a devastating hurricane season. Thomas Dardar Jr., former Chief of the United Houma Nation, reminisced how today's pow-wow was similar to one the community had 16 years ago.
HOUMA, LA
unionspringsherald.com

Thanksgiving

The older we get, the more we have to be thankful for. The older we get, the more we have suffered incalculable loss. That paradox of the wondrously hard existence of life hits most of us the hardest in these upcoming seasons of Thanksgiving and Christmas. As I approach these...
FESTIVAL
foresthillmessenger.com

Thanksgiving

How often do we find ourselves prompting our children to say, “Thank you?” Whenever they’re offered a treat from a friend or an adult helps them out, we find ourselves asking, “Now, what do you say?” We want our children to be respectful and use good manners, which is why we teach them to say, “Thank you,” but I wander if in our attempt to produce properly mannered children, we actually overlook the thankfulness within “Thank you.” Do we bring our children to a place where thankfulness is more than polite, but a recognizable part of their personhood? Are we at a place where thankfulness is a recognizable part of our personhood?
FORESTHILL, CA

