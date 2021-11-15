ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

USD/CNY forecast after strong China retail sales data

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe USD/CNY pair has been under pressure lately. China retail sales bounced back by 4.9% in October. The unemployment rate remained steady at 4.9%. The USD/CNY pair is hovering near the lowest level since June as investors reflected on the relatively strong China economic data. It is trading at 6.3800, which...

USD/CAD gains momentum ahead of Canada Retail Sales data

US stocks retreated as investors remained concerned about tighter monetary policy. The Dow Jones declined by more than 100 points while the Nasdaq 100 was barely moved. Investors have been concerned that the Federal Reserve will become more aggressive in its tightening process. This is because inflation has surged while the unemployment rate has dropped. The top movers on Thursday were Nvidia, Ford, and GlobalFoundries. Nvidia stock jumped to a record high after the company published strong results. Ford shares dropped while GlobalFoundries rose after the two firms announced a deal to produce more chips.
GBP USD Stimulated by UK Retail Sales Rise

The pound clung onto its gains from the previous day on Thursday, hitting a fresh one-week high against the dollar. A dry UK economic calendar meant the UK currency remained propped up by data sets released earlier in the week. The GBP USD rate briefly touched 1.35 as investor expectations...
GBP/USD struggles under 1.3500, awaits UK Retail Sales

The cable looks for early BOE's tightening amid rising inflationary pressure. GBP/USD remains below 1.3500, UK labour shortage remains a concern. All eyes remain on the UK Retail Sales for fresh trading directives. GBP/USD is trading modestly flat on Friday, making the pair's journey towards the 1.3500 level hard ahead...
USD/CAD eases below 1.2600 ahead of Canadian Retail Sales

USD/CAD resumes its decline as WTI’s recovery counters USD rebound. A cautious mood amid inflation concerns buoys the greenback. Focus shifts to the Canadian Retail Sales, Fedspeak for fresh trades. USD/CAD is breaking its overnight consolidative mode to the downside into the European session this Friday, extending below the 1.2600...
GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls eye Brexit headlines after hot UK inflation data

GBP/USD has gained traction in the early European session on Wednesday. Annual CPI in the UK jumped to 4.2% in October from 3.1%. Stong chance of BoE rate hike bets remains in place, eyes on Brexit headlines. GBP/USD has edged higher in the early European session on Wednesday with the...
EUR/USD Forecast: A weak rebound reveals a still strong bearish trend

US Housing data shows mixed numbers, focus on Fed talk. Inflation in the Eurozone at decade highs, no surprise. EUR/USD recovery shows not enough strength, bearish pressure persists. The EUR/USD pair recovered some lost ground from the lowest level since July 2020 near 1.1260 and climbed to 1.1335 but then...
AUD/USD Eyes Australian Wage Data After US Dollar Strengthens on Retail Sales

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, Natural Gas, Japan trade balance - Talking Points. Australian Dollar falls overnight after US economic data charges USD. Natural gas surges in Europe and US on Nord Stream 2’s fresh regulatory woes. AUD/USD’s upbeat outlook fades after prices drop overnight, November low eyed. Wednesday’s Asia-Pacific Forecast. The...
USD Gained As US Retail Sales Are Awaited

The USD tended to gain against a number of its counterparts yesterday as the market’s attention turns to the release of the US retail sales growth rate for October in today’s American session. It should be noted that shortly after the release also the US industrial production growth rate for the same month is to be released and could extend the volatility for the greenback. On a monetary level the market’s bets on whether the Fed will tighten its monetary policy at a faster pace, after the release of the US CPI rates for October last week, were carried forward and we note Atlanta Fed President Bostic’s speech later on today. On a more fundamental level, we note the friendly tone in the meeting of US president Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping and its characteristic that the Chinese leader called the US president an “old friend”, while also called for more cooperation and communication. The Yuan tended to gain and the partial thawing of tensions in the US-Sino relationships could create some safe haven outflows for the USD and provide support for commodity currencies such as the Aussie. US stockmarkets presented little volatility yesterday, yet we would note that Tesla’s share price continued to drop given also that Elon Musk threatened to sell another part of its shareholdings in a Twitter spat with Democratic senator Sanders.
Stock futures pause ahead of retail sales data

U.S. stock futures were little changed ahead of retail sales data and earnings updates from retailers Walmart and Home Depot. S&P 500 futures traded flat and futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average traded mostly flat. Changes in futures don’t necessarily predict moves after the opening bell. European stocks...
Dollar dominance on strong retail sales, more gains ahead?

Investors bought U.S. dollars after retail sales rose for the third month in a row. The increase in demand was widely anticipated but the increase in overall spending along with spending ex autos beat expectations. This means that while higher prices certainly played a role in the gains, consumers were not discouraged by price hikes to spend more on electronics, sporting goods, books and musical instruments. Spending at clothing stores declined modestly from the previous month but that will change in November and December with holiday shopping. Economists expect a strong holiday season with many retailers starting sales extra early this year in anticipation of shipping delays.
Retail Sales strong despite higher inflation; DXY, EUR/USD

Last week, my colleague Matt Weller discussed the following regarding today’s Retail Sales print:. “Consumers are expected to have increased their spending by 1.2% m/m, with the core (ex-auto) figure rising 1.0% m/m. With global supply chains still gummed up, there’s a chance that many consumers pulled forward their Christmas shopping from the usual November window to October to avoid any risk of shipping delays ruining their holidays (…or was that just my wife?), so an upside surprise is possible from the US report, and similar dynamics are at play in the UK and Canada as well.”
AUD lower after strong US data

AUD - Australian Dollar. Tuesday’s session saw the Australian dollar fall against the greenback, as stronger than expected retail sales and industrial production data out of the world's largest economy boosted demand for the greenback. Although it held its ground above 0.7300, AUD/USD fell from 0.7367 to 0.7302 throughout trade and with the NZD/USD also falling back below the key 0.7000 handle, AUD/NZD was able to eke out modest gains, rising from 1.0420 to 1.0455. AUD/EUR was able to hold on to most of Monday’s ECB led gains, falling modestly, with the pair currently trading hands this morning at 0.6450.
Sterling Rises on Solid Job Data, Dollar Firm on Retail Sales

Sterling rises broadly today with help from solid job data, which eased the concerns over the impact of end of furlough scheme. Dollar is also firm as supported by better than expected retail sales sales. Euro is trying to digest some losses but stays weak on dovish ECB expectations. On the other hand, commodity currencies are turning softer on mixed risk sentiments.
Stocks tick up, dollar holds high following strong retail data

LONDON/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Wall Street opened higher on Tuesday as the dollar extended gains and strong U.S. retail sales data tempered concerns about the global economy. On Tuesday, the Commerce Department reported that U.S. retail sales increased more than expected in October as shoppers kicked off the holiday-buying season, rising 1.7%, ahead of economist expectations.
