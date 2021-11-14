GBP/USD forecast ahead of UK retail sales and inflation data

GBP/USD boosted by strong UK jobs data, but unable to break above key downtrend for now. Amid a broad pick up in the fortunes of the US dollar following Tuesday’s strong retail sales and industrial production figures, GBP/USD has fallen back from earlier session highs in the 1.3470s and is back to trading in the 1.3430s. At the start of the European trading session, the pair had rallied as much as 0.5%, boosted by a strong labour market report that amny analysts saw as giving the BoE the green light to hike rates in December. While the pair has slipped back from highs, it still holds onto gains of about 0.2% on the session and is, at present, the best-performing currency in the G10. Read more...
Comments / 0