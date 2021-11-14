ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GBP/USD forecast ahead of UK retail sales and inflation data

invezz.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe GBP/USD pair has been in a steep sell-off lately. The pair will be in the spotlight this week because of Brexit. The UK will also publish the latest inflation, retail sales, and jobs data. The GBP/USD price will be in the spotlight this year as Brexit challenges remain....

invezz.com

FXStreet.com

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast GBP/USD: Can growth prospects beat bears' technical stranglehold? US data eyed

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Can growth prospects beat bears' technical stranglehold? US data eyed. Three top-tier UK releases, three higher than estimated results. Alongside an improved market mood that somewhat weighed on the dollar, GBP/USD has been able to find a bottom. The focus is firmly on US data, but also Brexit and covid headlines are set to move cable. GBP/USD has been able to recover from the lows amid upbeat UK data. A jam-packed US calendar ahead of Black Friday and Brexit headlines will set the tone. Mid-November's daily chart is showing bears remain in control. The FX Poll is pointing to short-term losses and gains further down the line. Read more...
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

USDCAD: Oil Drop & European Lockdown Risks Trump Retail Sales

Oil and European Lockdown Concerns the Main Driver. DATA OVERVIEW: Better than expected Canadian retail sales figures with the headline at -0.6% (exp. -1.7%), alongside the core reading at -0.2% (exp. -1%). However, given the current backdrop of oil prices falling amid a combination of renewed lockdown fears across Europe and the US attempting to create a coordinated release of strateigc petroleum reserves with the likes of China, India and Japan. The economic data is largely playing second fiddle to dictating price action for the Canadian Dollar.
RETAIL
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Brexit stays in the way of an extended rebound

GBP/USD has been moving above an ascending trend line. Upbeat data from the UK helps the British pound find demand. Brexit negotiations are set to continue in Brussels on Friday. GBP/USD has lost its bullish momentum near 1.3500 on Thursday but continues to trade above the ascending trend line coming...
RETAIL
Reuters

Commodity stocks, strong retail sales data boost UK shares

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) Nov 19 (Reuters) - London’s FTSE 100 rose on Friday after a three-day slump, driven by commodity stocks and better-than-expected retail sales data that helped allay economic slowdown worries.
RETAIL
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD struggles under 1.3500, awaits UK Retail Sales

The cable looks for early BOE's tightening amid rising inflationary pressure. GBP/USD remains below 1.3500, UK labour shortage remains a concern. All eyes remain on the UK Retail Sales for fresh trading directives. GBP/USD is trading modestly flat on Friday, making the pair's journey towards the 1.3500 level hard ahead...
BUSINESS
DailyFx

GBP/USD Outlook - Sterling Propped Up by Data But US Dollar Strength Controls Cable

Keep up to date with all market-moving data releases and events by using the DailyFX Calendar. The latest UK retail sales data for October beat market expectations, boosted primarily by higher sales in non-food stores, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). Non-food stores sales rose by 4.2%, while automotive fuel sales volumes fell by 6.4% following strong growth in September.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD eases below 1.2600 ahead of Canadian Retail Sales

USD/CAD resumes its decline as WTI’s recovery counters USD rebound. A cautious mood amid inflation concerns buoys the greenback. Focus shifts to the Canadian Retail Sales, Fedspeak for fresh trades. USD/CAD is breaking its overnight consolidative mode to the downside into the European session this Friday, extending below the 1.2600...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Ryanair to delist from London Stock Exchange next month over Brexit

Ryanair has confirmed plans to remove itself from the London Stock Exchange due to high costs and the low number of trades being made.The airline said it will just be listed on the Euronext Dublin exchange, with the final day of trading set to be on December 17. It currently has dual-listed status.Ryanair said: “As indicated at our interim results, and following subsequent shareholder engagement, Ryanair has decided to request the cancellation of London listing as the volume of trading of the shares on the London Stock Exchange does not justify the costs related to such listing and admission to...
WORLD
invezz.com

USD/JPY forecast as Japan unveiled a new giant stimulus package

The USD/JPY made a major pullback on Thursday. This happened after Japan announced a new $350 billion stimulus. We explain what to expect in the near term. The USD/JPY price retreated sharply in the overnight session after Japan announced a major stimulus package. The pair dropped to 114.00, which was about 1% below its highest level this week.
BUSINESS
marketpulse.com

Retail earnings unable to boost stocks, UK inflation hits highest level since 2011, target earnings, mixed housing data, bitcoin hovers ~$60K

Decent retail earnings were unable to send US stocks back into a record-setting mode as cost pressures remain elevated for the foreseeable future. The S&P 500 index looks like it is going to be stuck in a range until investors feel confident that the Fed didn’t make a policy mistake and won’t be forced to raise rates sooner.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls eye 1.3570 as the next target

GBP/USD has extended its rebound after UK inflation data. The technical outlook suggests there is more room on the upside before GBP/USD turns overbought. The next bullish target is located at 1.3570. GBP/USD has preserved its bullish momentum following Wednesday's advance and trades at fresh eight-day highs above 1.3500 early...
BUSINESS
DailyFx

AUD/USD Eyes Australian Wage Data After US Dollar Strengthens on Retail Sales

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, Natural Gas, Japan trade balance - Talking Points. Australian Dollar falls overnight after US economic data charges USD. Natural gas surges in Europe and US on Nord Stream 2’s fresh regulatory woes. AUD/USD’s upbeat outlook fades after prices drop overnight, November low eyed. Wednesday’s Asia-Pacific Forecast. The...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

When are the UK CPIs and how could they affect GBP/USD?

The cost of living in the UK as represented by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for October month is due early on Wednesday at 07:00 GMT. Given the recently strong employment data, coupled with the Bank of England’s (BOE) emphasis on CPI to dial back the bond purchase, today’s inflation numbers will be watched closely by the GBP/USD traders.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD boosted by strong UK jobs data

GBP/USD boosted by strong UK jobs data, but unable to break above key downtrend for now. Amid a broad pick up in the fortunes of the US dollar following Tuesday’s strong retail sales and industrial production figures, GBP/USD has fallen back from earlier session highs in the 1.3470s and is back to trading in the 1.3430s. At the start of the European trading session, the pair had rallied as much as 0.5%, boosted by a strong labour market report that amny analysts saw as giving the BoE the green light to hike rates in December. While the pair has slipped back from highs, it still holds onto gains of about 0.2% on the session and is, at present, the best-performing currency in the G10. Read more...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD drops back towards 1.3400 on Brexit woes, UK inflation eyed

GBP/USD retreats from weekly top, bears attack intraday low of late. Ireland’s Coveney admits EU ready to compromise over NI protocol, Friday’s Frost- Šefčovič meeting will be the key. BOE rate hike hopes renew on strong UK jobs report, bulls await firmer CPI. Having poked one-week high the previous day,...
BUSINESS
DailyFx

GBP/USD Breaking News: BOE Rate Hike Almost Certain On Strong CPI Data

UK Inflation: 4.2%, Est. 3.9%. December rate hike highly likely. GBP/USD upside reversal may continue on strong fundamental data. UK INFLATION BEATS ESTIMATES BOLSTERING DECEMBER RATE HIKE POSSIBILTY. Sterling popped against the U.S. Dollar after the UK inflation print beat estimates (see calendar below). This may well be the final...
BUSINESS
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Trying to Recover Ahead of Data

The British pound is again defying the strength of the US dollar. This is again related to expectations of a forthcoming tightening of the Bank of England's policy, despite the setback it suffered from the BoE's recent announcement. Data this week will be important for those expectations. The strength of the dollar pushed the GBP/USD to retreat to the 1.3352 support level at the end of last week's trading, and attempts to recover moved the pair towards the 1.3450 resistance level before settling around the 1.3425 level as of this writing. The Bank of England is hinting at the December meeting as an opportunity to move its policy toward tightening to counter hyperinflation. This explains the recent steadfastness of the pound. Some analysts have noted technical indications that this corrective movement may extend further over the coming days, which will also see signs for the pound from the bank.
CURRENCIES

