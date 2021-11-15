ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Kick Off Christmas Season With Netflix’s ‘Love Hard’

By Vanessa Diaz
Montclarion
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s November, which means the beginning of the Christmas rom-com season has officially begun. Netflix kicked it off with the release of “Love Hard,” directed by Hernán Jiménez, on Nov. 5, 2021. Nina Dobrev plays Natalie, a woman from Los Angeles, California who makes a career out of her...

themontclarion.org

Comments / 0

Related
purewow.com

This Must-Watch Keanu Reeves Thriller Is the New #3 Movie on Netflix

If you love Keanu Reeves, then you need to watch this not-quite-brand-new sci-fi flick on Netflix. Introducing Replicas, which is making a comeback on the streaming service. Although it originally premiered back in 2018, the film just recently claimed the number three spot on Netflix’s list of most-watched movies. (It’s currently ranked behind Army of Thieves and 21 Jump Street and ahead of Hypnotic, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and American Gangster.)
MOVIES
rolling out

Jay Z produced, all Black cast, ‘The Harder They Fall’ hits #1 on Netflix (video)

The Harder They Fall has risen quickly to the top of Netflix’s US ratings. Written by Jeymes Samuel and produced by Jay-Z, the western-themed tale centers on the rivalry between cowboys Rufus Black (Idris Elba) and Nat Love (Jonathan Majors). The star-studded ensemble cast also includes Regina King, Jonathan Majors, Deon Coles, Lakeith Stanfield, Delroy Lindo, Damon Wayans Jr and more.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Sandra Bullock Is Unrecognizable in First Look Trailer for 'The Unforgivable'

Sandra Bullock is making a comeback. It's been three years since the Oscar-winner's last film -- 2018's Bird Box -- but the first trailer has dropped for her next collaboration with Netflix, The Unforgivable, and it's safe to say that America's Sweetheart is playing against type. Bullock stars as Grace, an ex-con who is released after a lengthy prison stay for a violent crime. As she struggles to reacclimate to society, she searches for the little sister that she was protecting the night she was arrested.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
New York State
TVOvermind

Five Love Lessons from Netflix’s Romantic Comedy, “Love Hard”

Living in the age of online dating is a double-edged sword. It may be easier to meet people, but harder to form real connections. Finding the right match for you takes more than a swipe to the right. All this is further justified in the Netflix film, Love Hard. The romantic comedy follows the love life of Natalie Bauer, portrayed by Nina Dobrev (The Vampire Diaries), a writer based in Los Angeles, who chronicles her online dating mishaps in a dating column. Events change when she meets Tag online, a guy based on the East Coast, whom she forms an instant connection with. Natalie takes a leap of faith and decides to fly to his quaint hometown to surprise him for the holidays. This leap of faith turns out to be a rough ride to the edge of a cliff. The dreamy man she was falling for turned out to be a nerdy Asian guy named Josh Lin, portrayed by Jimmy O. Yang (Silicon Valley). This takes catfishing to a whole other level. Turns out, the real Tag, portrayed by Darren Barnet (Never Have I Ever), actually does live in the same town. Josh promises to set Natalie up with Tag, as long as she pretends to be his girlfriend for the holidays. Here are five love lessons that can be picked up from the movie:
TV & VIDEOS
PopSugar

Netflix's Love Hard Is Perfect, If Cheesy Rom-Coms Are Your Thing

Cheesy rom-com season is upon us — and honestly, the Hallmark ones just don't cut it for me. When I saw Netflix's Love Hard trailer, I was excited because I love Nina Dobrev but super skeptical about the catfish angle. The trailer also gives away way too much of the plot. I mean, it's almost three minutes long, which is arguably a short film. In the trailer, you learn that Emily (Dobrev) falls in love with this guy named Josh (Jimmy O. Yang), whom she meets on a dating app. He also lives across the country. When Emily decides to fly from Los Angeles to Lake Placid, New York, she discovers that Josh isn't actually the man in the profile. He's been using photos of a guy named Tag (Darren Barnet)!
TV & VIDEOS
HuffingtonPost

The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Love Hard'

“Love Hard” is the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system. Starring Nina Dobrev and Jimmy O. Yang, this new Christmas rom-com follows a Los Angeles journalist who flies to the East Coast to spend the holidays with a guy she met on a dating app ― only to find she’s been catfished. “Love Hard” premiered on Nov. 5 and also features Darren Barnet of “Never Have I Ever” fame and comedian Heather McMahan.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nina Dobrev
Person
Jimmy O. Yang
Person
Hernán Jiménez
Person
Darren Barnet
theplaylist.net

‘Love Hard’ Review: Netflix’s Cliché-Ridden Rom-Com Attempts To Be The Sweetest Catfish Story Ever Told

Reviewing Christmas-based rom-coms is a bit like critiquing holiday lighting displays—ultimately, it’s about how the bright, familiar pieces are arranged. “Love Hard,” the first of many new Netflix original rom-coms coming this season that will rely on those low standards, gets points for wrapping you up in its wholesome Christmas production design. But the story is a different mess, despite the efforts of the two stars of this “Beauty Meets the Catfishing Incel” riff, Nina Dobrev and Jimmy O. Yang.
TV SERIES
The Tab

This is where you recognise the cast of Netflix’s Love Hard from

What would Christmas be without a classic cringe Netflix film? Netflix’s latest movie Love Hard was released last week and is currently the number one film on the site. The movie features a pretty cool cast of familiar faces and tells the story of a journalist called Natalie who travels 3,000 miles to spend Christmas with a guy she’s never met – only to find out she’s been cat-fished.
MOVIES
celebritypage.com

'Christmas vs. The Walters' Kicks Off The Holidays With Humor

This new holiday film is hilariously tackling family drama during the holidays!. Christmas vs. The Walters stars Shawnee Smith and Dean Winters as a married couple struggling to keep the family together for the holidays, with a third baby on the way. "We have the pressure of Christmas, and it's...
MOVIES
TVShowsAce

It’s A Wonderful Lifetime Kicks Off With ‘An Ice Wine Christmas’

It’s A Wonderful Lifetime is about to start. Kicking off the 2021 holiday movie season is An Ice Wine Christmas. This movie stars Roselyn Sánchez (Fantasy Island, Halfway To Somewhere), Lyriq Bent (The Christmas Bond, Acrimony), Richard Fitzpatrick (Lawless, The Heart of a Champion), Maria del Mar (The Wedding Planners, Blue Murder), and AnnaMaria Demara (Christmas By The Book, Lucifer).
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Movies#The Christmas Spirit#True Love
vitalthrills.com

Nickelodeon Christmas Programming Kicks Off Nov. 20

The Nickelodeon Christmas programming will kick off on Friday, November 20 with a holiday-themed lineup of premieres and specials across its hit animation, live-action and preschool series. Viewers will be treated to a festive lineup featuring: A Loud House Christmas, the brand-new original live-action holiday movie based on the Emmy...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Insecure’ Star Yvonne Orji Sets Variety Special at HBO (EXCLUSIVE)

Yvonne Orji has set up a variety special at HBO, Variety has learned exclusively. The project is in the early stages so details are scarce, but sources say it would incorporate comedy elements beyond traditional stand up and would dive into the Nigerian-American experience. Orji will write and executive produce in addition to starring. Odenkirk Provissiero’s DC Wade will also executive produce along with and Art & Industry’s Michelle Caputo and Shannon Hartman, who all previously worked with Orji on her HBO stand up special “Momma, I Made It!” News of the special comes as the hit HBO comedy series “Insecure” is preparing...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

Samantha Boscarino, Griffin Johnson to Star in ‘Diamond in the Rough’ Movie From Creator Plus (EXCLUSIVE)

Creator Plus, a movie studio and distribution startup centered on digital influencers, has greenlit its second feature-length film: Country-club comedy “Diamond in the Rough,” starring Samantha Boscarino (Disney’s “Good Luck Charlie”) and TikTok star and entrepreneur Griffin Johnson (MTV’s “Ridiculousness”). Production is slated to begin this week in Los Angeles. Creator Plus expects to release the movie on its digital sell-through platform in the spring of 2022. The film joins the startup’s first film project, “Jane,” starring Madelaine Petsch (“Riverdale”), who is also producing, singer-songwriter Chlöe Bailey (part of sister duo Chloe x Halle), Melissa Leo (“The Fighter”), Ian Owens and model...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy