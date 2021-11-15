Episode 4: The Reckoning: Preview

MyPillow CEO and 2020 dead-ender Mike Lindell has announced plans to organize a protest outside Fox News’ New York City headquarters. “We are going to do something out in front of Fox News, I think we should have—you know, if people want to go down there, maybe we should give out Frank Speech signs,” Lindell stated on his Friday evening broadcast. “They [Fox News] are a big part of our country being taken from us,” he continued, before calling the network he built his pillow empire by advertising on “controlled opposition,” which he said is the “worst” he has “ever seen in history.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO