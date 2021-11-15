ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter Reactions: 'All Too Well: The Short Film' is a cinematic, lyrical masterpiece

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriday may have been a normal day for many but, for Swifties, it was a day full of joy, tears and anticipation as fans patiently awaited for the 10-minute version of Taylor Swift’s universally beloved song “All Too Well” to drop along with the short film that accompanied it....

We Can Picture It! Everything You Want to Know About Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well' Short Film

Taylor Swift has famously sung about needing to calm down, but Swifties are finding that impossible to do these days thanks to the upcoming, Nov. 12 release of Red (Taylor’s Version), her latest re-recorded LP. And as if that weren’t exciting enough, Swift has also teased an expanded, 10-minute version of one of the album’s most legendary tracks, “All Too Well,” that will be accompanied by a short film of the same name that she’s written, directed and starred in!
Taylor Swift
Jake Gyllenhaal
Sadie Sink
Dylan O'brien
James
Taylor Swift fans revel in ‘All Too Well’ film lyrics, clues

NEW YORK (AP) — Taylor Swift's fans know how to look for careful clues and Easter eggs in her lyrics and music videos, so anticipation was high when the pop star dropped a short film going deeper into her romantic life on a fan favorite song. Support local journalism reporting...
Taylor Swift Makes Directorial Debut and Stars in Short Film ‘All Too Well’

Promoting her first ever directorial short film, which is out tomorrow, Taylor Swift posted on Instagram today (November 11) to let fans know how to watch. Swift wrote, “Shot on 35mm film with cinematography by the brilliant @the_rinayang. Plan your watch parties or grab your blanket and curl up into a ball. However you want to watch All Too Well The Short Film, it’ll be out tomorrow on YouTube at 7pm Eastern.”
Taylor Swift Shares the First Look Poster for Her Short Film 'All Too Well' With Dylan O'Brien and Sadie Sink

There are few fandoms that are fed as well as Swifties, and Taylor Swift Is doubling down this week with the release of Red (Taylor's Version). Swift has been rerecording her earlier albums since losing ownership of the masters to Scooter Braun and releasing new versions that she owns outright. Her first rerelease, Fearless (Taylor's Version), came out on April 9, and Red (Taylor's Version), which hits shelves and streamers on Nov. 12, is the second In the massive project.
Swifties Are In A Crisis Over The Hyper-Emotional All Too Well Short Film

It’s an exciting time to be a Swiftie. On Friday, Nov. 12, Taylor Swift not only dropped her second re-recorded album, Red (Taylor’s Version), which features 30 tracks including the 10-minute version of her fan-favorite hit “All Too Well,” but she premiered a short film based on the song featuring herself, Stranger Things’ Sadie Sink, and Teen Wolf’s Dylan O’Brien. Fans were so excited to see the trio acting alongside each other, and Swift’s All Too Well: A Short Film didn’t disappoint. Check out how fans reacted to the visual below.
‘All Too Well: The Short Film’: ‘I might be OK, but I’m not fine at all’

Taylor Swift rarely ceases to surprise or amaze me. I have been an avid “Swiftie” since 2012, yet my expectations of her artistry has been exceeded with every song, music video or album release since then. The Friday release of “Red (Taylor’s Version)” was no different. Not only was I blown away by the album itself, but I was particularly stunned by the 10-minute version of what was arguably already one of her best songs: “All Too Well.” Even though the original song is heartbreaking, I would consider this new, longer version to be (to quote Taylor ) “maiming.”
Tracking Trends: The debut of ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ leaves fans feeling nostalgic

On Nov. 12, Taylor Swift dropped her re-recorded version of her 2012 album Red, now called Red (Taylor’s Version). This is her second time releasing a rerecorded album as Swift vowed to do with each of her first six albums under the Big Machine Records label, the first being her re-recording of Fearless. This came after an intense legal dispute over Swift’s master recordings, of which the label did not grant her possession.
Album Review: ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ takes an iconic pop album, makes it even better

Nine years after its initial release, Taylor Swift rereleased her fourth studio album, Red. Running just over two hours long, Red (Taylor’s Version) features the rerecordings of the original 21 songs from the album/era, plus nine new songs “from the vault.” It’s the second album she has re-recorded in the process to regain ownership of her masters.
Film Review: ‘Red Notice’ is a bland, boring, monotonous mess

Red Notice is the long-delayed collaboration between Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot; though it would have benefitted from never being released at all. The film is a derivative and ugly mess, trying to balance a fast pace and thoughtful twists while never achieving either goal. It’s boring, doesn’t...
Album Review: 'An Evening With Silk Sonic' is a perfect strut back in time

The time has come for you to find your most luxurious pair of leather shoes and pour your finest bottle of red wine as you prepare to experience An Evening With Silk Sonic. The first full-length LP from R&B super duo Silk Sonic has finally arrived after much anticipation and from the first few seconds, one can tell it was worth the wait.
‘All Too Well: The Short Film’ rekindles age gap discourse

I can’t in good faith say that I’m a Swiftie. I’m a Swiftie in the sense that we all are Swifties — because you can’t avoid her. Her music has defined a generation, whether you like it or not. Even if I don’t buy tickets to Taylor’s shows, it’s still a Swift-dominated world, and I still reap the benefits of breakup songs. Everybody loves her femcel anthem, and I literally go crazy any time any of her singles play at a party. Part of the reason people joke about her being a crazy girlfriend with a self-described long list of ex-lovers is that she’s so lovable that we wish we could hate her, like our ex-boyfriend’s newest lover. She, like her Cool Girl contemporaries Jennifer Lawrence and Anne Hathaway (who supposedly has her own connection to “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)”), is just a beautiful, talented woman who seems a little too good to be true, and we tend to be distrustful of that. Maybe my lowered expectation of her is why I actually kind of love this short film.
