ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Shell ditches the Dutch, seeks move to London in overhaul

By Shadia Nasralla, Sachin Ravikumar
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) said on Monday it would scrap its dual share structure and move its head office to Britain from the Netherlands, pushed away by Dutch taxes and facing climate pressure in court as the energy giant shifts from oil and gas.

The company, which long faced questions from investors about its dual structure and had recently been hit by a Dutch court order over its climate targets, aims to drop "Royal Dutch" from its name - part of its identity since 1907 - to become Shell Plc.

The firm has been in a long-running tussle with the Dutch authorities over the country's 15% dividend withholding tax on some of its shares, making them less attractive for international investors. Shell introduced the two-class share structure in 2005 after a previous corporate overhaul.

The new single structure with all shares under British law means none of its shares would be under this tax. It would also allow Shell to strike swifter sale or acquisition deals.

In a further knock to its relations with the Netherlands, the biggest Dutch state pension fund ABP said last month it would drop Shell and all fossil fuels from its portfolio.

The Dutch government said on Monday it was "unpleasantly surprised" by Shell's plans to move to London from The Hague.

The decision will, however, be seen as a vote of confidence in London after Britain's exit from the European Union triggered a shift in billions of euros in daily share trading from the UK capital to Amsterdam.

Shell's shares, which will still be traded in Amsterdam and New York under the plan, climbed more than 2% in London on Monday morning after the news.

"The current complex share structure is subject to constraints and may not be sustainable in the long term," Shell said, as it announced its plan to change the structure.

The dual structure means Shell now has primary listings in both London and Amsterdam, as well as two overarching legal headquarters despite operating as one economic group.

Such set-ups are expensive and complex, requiring the replication of board-level functions in two jurisdictions as well as being incorporated under two different legal regimes.

The change requires at least 75% of votes by shareholders at a general meeting to be held on Dec. 10, the company said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=008Msl_0cwsMhJa00
The logo of Royal Dutch Shell is pictured during a launch event for a hydrogen electrolysis plant at Shell's Rhineland refinery in Wesseling near Cologne, Germany, July 2, 2021. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

"Among other benefits, the proposed changes will increase Shell's ability to buy back shares," Jefferies said in a research note.

Shell has said it would return $7 billion from selling U.S. assets to ConocoPhillips (COP.N) in addition to an ongoing share buyback programme.

Monday's move follows a major overhaul Shell completed this summer as part of its strategy to shift away from oil and gas to renewables and low-carbon energy. The overhaul included thousands of job cuts around the world.

In May, a Dutch court ordered Shell to deepen its planned greenhouse gas emission cuts in order to align with the Paris climate deal which aims to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. Shell has said it would appeal.

"If this decision will enable the company to be more agile in order to execute its transition to net zero, then it should be viewed positively," said Adam Matthews, chief responsible investment officer at Church of England Pensions Board, a Shell shareholder.

Matthews, who is leading talks with Shell on behalf of the investor group Climate Action 100+, said it should not remove Shell's responsibility to implement the Dutch court ruling.

Shell said the change would not change the impact of the court decision.

Shell is also battling calls made last month from activist investor Third Point for the firm to be broken up into multiple companies. Shell's top executives hit back, saying the firm's businesses worked better together.

Corporate giants are under growing pressure to simplify their structures with General Electric (GE.N), Toshiba (6502.T) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) announcing plans last week to split into separate companies.

Dual listings, which are more expensive to maintain, are also falling out of favour.

Consumer products giant Unilever (ULVR.L) abandoned its dual Anglo-Dutch structure last year in favour of a single London-based entity. Miner BHP Group (BHP.AX) has also called time on such a structure.

If BHP and Shell complete their shifts to single share structures, Rio Tinto (RIO.L), Carnival (CCL.L) and Investec (INVP.L) will be the few remaining dual listed companies on London's main market.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
hawaiitelegraph.com

Netherlands in uproar as Royal Dutch Shell to relocate to UK

Royal Dutch Shell Plc. has announced a major overhaul to its legal and tax structure, which will see the company leave the Netherlands and relocate to the UK. The changes come as Shell is battling activist investor Dan Loeb, who is demanding it split into two entities to attract shareholders leaving the energy sector due to concerns over climate change.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Ryanair drops London listing, citing costs

Ryanair gave notice on Friday of its intention to delist from the London Stock Exchange next month, saying the volume of trading did not justify the costs related to retaining an additional listing. The Irish airline said on Nov.1 that it was planning to drop the listing due to a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
theloadstar.com

CULines drives global ambitions with appointment of Lars Christiansen as co-CEO

China United Lines yesterday appointed former Hapag-Lloyd executive Lars Christiansen as co-CEO as it expands its international service portfolio. Mr Christiansen will oversee CULines’ daily operations alongside co-CEO Raymond Chen. Mr Christiansen is a veteran of the container shipping sector, having been at Maersk Line for 20 years before moving...
BUSINESS
pymnts

EMEA Daily: Germany’s N26 Shutting Down US Operations; Visa-Amazon UK Spat Puts Interchange Rates In Spotlight

In today’s top Europe, Middle East and Africa news, German digital bank N26 is shutting down U.S. operations, and a Visa-Amazon U.K. spat puts interchange rates back in the spotlight. Plus, Dutch firm Nedap launches a cloud-based loss prevention tool, Kohl’s partnership with Sephora starts bearing financial fruit, and Adobe and Mastercard team up to speed up digital payouts.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Matthews
The Independent

London markets finish in red again as restrictions toughened in Europe

London’s markets finished the week with their fifth consecutive day of decline as concerns over Covid curbs in Europe weighed on investors across the continent.Travel and leisure stocks were impacted by the downturn in sentiment – although some firms which have broadly benefited from Covid, such as health, saw stocks take a much-needed boost.The FTSE 100 closed 32.39 points, or 0.45%, lower at 7,223.57 on Friday.Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets said: “After four days of declines it finally looked like the FTSE 100 might finish the week on the up, but unfortunately the news flow from...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royal Dutch Shell#Conocophillips#Dutch#Shell Plc#British#Abp#The European Union#Overarchin
US News and World Report

Britain's Metro Bank Shares Slide as Carlyle Takeover Talks End

(Reuters) -U.S. private equity firm Carlyle said on Thursday talks about a possible takeover offer for Metro Bank have ended, sending shares in the British lender tumbling 16%. Metro Bank announced the takeover approach from Carlyle earlier this month. "The board continues to strongly believe in the standalone strategy and...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Willis Towers unveils revamped board following activist pressure

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Willis Towers Watson PLC (WTY.F), , which has been under pressure from activist investor Elliott Management, appointed four new directors on Thursday as it looks to turn around its business following a botched merger with rival Aon Plc (AON.N). Inga Beale, the former chief executive officer...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Country
Netherlands
740thefan.com

Unilever strikes $5 billion deal with CVC for tea business – FT

(Reuters) – Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners has agreed to buy Unilever’s tea business for 4.5 billion euros ($5.1 billion) after outbidding rival groups Advent and Carlyle, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing two sources. The London-listed consumer goods company had been reviewing options for its global tea...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Viewsroom: European bank M&A, De-Dutching Shell

ZURICH, Nov 18 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Big lenders in the euro zone are doing deals, but not the kind investment bankers dream about. BNP Paribas is in U.S. retreat, BBVA bulks up in Turkey and KBC goes Bulgarian. Liam Proud explains. George Hay explains why the Anglo-Dutch oil major is dropping the Dutch bit.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Ryanair passenger forced to spend night at airport in thunderstorm for not having Covid test she did not need

Two Ryanair passengers were forced to spend the night outside Rome’s Ciampino airport after the airline refused to allow them access to their flight home.Becky MacInnes-Clark and her partner Kurt Finch, from Suffolk, were booked on the Thursday evening Ryanair flight from the Italian capital to London Stansted.Ms MacInnes-Clark, who had a valid passenger locator form and was fully vaccinated, said that a Ryanair ground staff representative insisted that she needed a negative Covid test taken in the previous 48 hours before travelling back to the UK.This requirement was dropped by the UK government in October for passengers who have been...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
theedgemarkets.com

Dutch divorce: How Shell splits with Netherlands after 114 years

LONDON/THE HAGUE/AMSTERDAM (Nov 17): A 20-minute stroll through The Hague — the pretty but low-key city that houses the Netherlands' government — takes you from the prime minister's office to the workplace of someone who is arguably even more powerful: the chief executive officer of Royal Dutch Shell plc. But...
WORLD
Entrepreneur

Shell (RDS.A) to No Longer be a Dutch Company: Here's Why

Royal Dutch Shell ( RDS.A ) has decided to consolidate its dual headquarters in London over The Hague. In a board meeting on Monday, Shell’s directors unveiled plans to become a single United Kingdom (“UK”) entity. The proposal to become a fully incorporated UK company is Shell’s first major corporate...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

228K+
Followers
241K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy