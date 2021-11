Shiba Inu’s price has continued to decrease from its all-time high at the end of October, partly owing to Robinhood’s rejection of the meme coin, despite a massive appeal from the Shibe Inu tribe. However, the slowdown in enthusiasm for Shiba Inu could also be partly due to a new meme cryptocurrency, HUH Token, grabbing the show this week with its announcement that it will lock in a $1 million liquidation for two years when it starts on 6 December.

COMMODITIES & FUTURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO