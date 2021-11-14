The Cutaneous And Systemic Leishmaniasis Market To Steal The Growth Show (US$ XX Million) Through Innovation Between 2028

Intelligencemarketreport.com Publish a New Market Research Report on "Meal Replacement Products – Global Market Report 2021-2027". Meal Replacement Products Market is valued approximately at USD 11 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.64% over the forecast period 2021-2027. Meal replacement products are the food and beverage products consumed as an alternative for solid meals. These products contain essential nutrition required by the body. The global Meal Replacement Products market is being driven by increasing popularity of weight management plans due to prevalence of obesity. According to Statista, there has been increase in prevalence of obesity among adults aged above 20 in the U.S. from 30.6% in 2016 to 31.7% in 2018. Another important driving factor is the rising product launches. For instance, in June 2021, Arla Food Ingredients had launched three new solutions for meal replacement products with the range of whey protein and micellar casein ingredients for ready-to-drink beverages, high protein bars and protein shakes.

