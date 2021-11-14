ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

San Diego State Solidifies West Lead With Win Over Nevada

By austinpaschke
mwwire.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Diego State Solidifies West Lead With Win Over Nevada. San Diego State solidifies first place in the West division with a 23-21 win over Nevada. Nevada’s last game push falls short in Carson, California, falling to the Aztecs 21-23. A lot was at stake Saturday night in Carson,...

mwwire.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
buckeyextra.com

Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered AC joint separation in season opener at Minnesota

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered an AC joint separation in his right throwing shoulder during the Buckeyes’ season opener at Minnesota on Sept. 2. In an interview on the Big Ten Network on Thursday afternoon, Stroud shed light on the injury, which limited him in subsequent games against Oregon and Tulsa and prompted him to sit out against Akron on Sept. 25.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Shocked By Saturday’s Wild Results

It was a wild day within the college football world. It all began in Columbus early Saturday afternoon when No. 4 Ohio State thumped No. 6 Michigan State 56-7. It didn’t technically count as an “upset,” but it was shocking nonetheless. Then, Unranked Clemson then took down No. 10 Wake Forest 48-27.
COLLEGE SPORTS
mwwire.com

San Jose State Basketball Season Preview

What does year one of the Tim Miles era look like?. My goodness… if you’re an avid San Jose State fan, there’s reason for excitement with your Basketball program, words that haven’t rung true often. It’s not just recent struggles, the Spartans only had one winning season over the past 20 years. It’s tough to draw fan excitement when the team struggles to that degree. Well, enter Tim Miles, who just notched career-win number 400 in his first game at the helm in San Jose. Miles is the guy that can change the program around — be patient. Rebuildings don’t happen quickly. If the first half of the game the other day in Palo Alto against is an indication of things changing for the better at SJSU. Leading a power-conference school by nine at half didn’t happen much in the past decade, but in the first month of Tim Miles’s tenure, it did.
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
San Diego, CA
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Football
State
California State
State
Nevada State
San Diego, CA
Sports
San Diego, CA
Football
San Diego, CA
College Sports
Local
California Football
Local
California College Sports
City
Reno, NV
Local
Nevada College Sports
Local
California Sports
The Spun

Look: Arkansas Pulls Off Incredible Trick Play vs. Alabama

If you want to upset Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium, you need to be willing to make some gusty decisions. Well, that’s exactly what Arkansas coach Sam Pittman did in the fourth quarter of this Saturday’s game. After failing to convert on third down in Alabama territory, Arkansas brought out its...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Jose State#American Football#Sdsu#Aztecs#San Diego State Football
247Sports

College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 for Week 13

College football's Week 13 AP Top 25 rankings will feature major changes inside Sunday's top 10 following a massive result in the Big Ten. Fifth-ranked Ohio State obliterated Michigan State, 56-7, a statement victory heading into a division-deciding showdown with Michigan next week. Quarterback C.J. Stroud threw six touchdown passes to move out front in the Heisman Trophy race.
MICHIGAN STATE
nevadasportsnet.com

Position preview for Nevada-San Diego State: Who has the edge where?

Nevada Sports Net columnist Chris Murray breaks down Nevada’s football game against San Diego State on Saturday at Dignity Health Sports Park with a position-by-position analysis. Nevada (7-2, 4-1 MW) at No. 22 San Diego State (8-1, 4-1 MW) When: Saturday, 7:30 p.m. Where: Dignity Health Sports Park (capacity 27,000)...
SAN DIEGO, CA
sacramentosun.com

UC San Diego posts stunning win over Cal

Toni Rocak poured in a career-high 27 points and UC San Diego, in just its second year of Division I basketball, surprised California 80-67 in the 2021-22 season opener on Tuesday afternoon in Berkeley, Calif. Bryce Pope chipped in with 18 points and made four 3-pointers as the Tritons (1-0)...
BERKELEY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
saturdaydownsouth.com

Michigan State-Ohio State broadcast frustrating fans

Many college football fans were excited for Saturday’s clash between No. 4 Ohio State and No. 7 Michigan State. It was a marquee Big Ten matchup with College Football Playoff implications. However, some fans were surprised with what they heard when they turned on the ABC broadcast. That’s because many...
MICHIGAN STATE
kslsports.com

BYU Battles San Diego State, Survives With Win

PROVO, Utah — BYU faced a tough challenge from San Diego State, surviving with a 66-60 win. The Cougars were led by senior Alex Barcello, who had 17 points and three assists. Freshman Fousseyni Traore added nine points, eight rebounds and two assists, continuing to play well early in his BYU career. BYU vs San Diego State was a battle throughout in a match-up of familiar foes.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy