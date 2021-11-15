Kailer Yamamoto's heroics help Oilers stun Blues

EditorsNote: Adds “a” and time of goal in final graf

Kailer Yamamoto scored with 27.8 seconds left to play to lift the visiting Edmonton Oilers to a 5-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday.

Leon Draisaitl had a goal and two assists for the Oilers, including the set-up on Yamamoto’s game-winning goal from the slot. Connor McDavid, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Ryan McLeod also scored for Edmonton.

McDavid extended his season-opening point streak to 14 games. He produced his 600th point in his 421st game, becoming the sixth-fastest NHL player to reach that milestone.

Oilers goaltender Mikko Koskinen stopped 35 of 39 shots to earn the victory.

Jordan Kyrou, Robert Bortuzzo, Ivan Barbashev and Vladimir Tarasenko scored for the Blues. Robert Thomas had three assists and Pavel Buchnevich had two.

Blues netminder Jordan Binnington stopped 27 shots in defeat.

On their third power play of the first period, the Blues took a 1-0 lead when Kyrou converted Buchnevich’s backhand cross-ice pass from the right circle.

McDavid tied the game 1-1 with 4.1 seconds left in the first period. Zach Hyman raced up the right wing, drove toward the net and dropped the puck back to the trailing McDavid, who found the back of the net.

The Oilers moved ahead 2-1 with a second-period power-play goal. McDavid made a diagonal pass to Draisaitl in the bottom of the right circle and Draisaitl squeezed a one-time shot through Binnington.

Bortuzzo tied the game 2-2 midway through the period. Tyler Bozak dug the puck out of a pile in front of the net and set up Bortuzzo moving in from the right point.

The Oilers surged ahead 4-2 late in the period by scoring twice in eight seconds. First, Nugent-Hopkins scored from the inside of the right circle, then McLeod scored his first NHL goal with a backhand roof shot coming down the middle.

Barbashev cut the Oilers’ lead to 4-3 with a sharp-angle goal from the right side 4:06 into the third period. Then Tarasenko tied the game at 7:48 by driving to the left post to jam in Buchnevich’s cross-crease pass.

