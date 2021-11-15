ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlie Coyle leads Bruins past Canadiens

Charlie Coyle was in the right spot to put the Boston Bruins ahead for good in their 5-2 win over the visiting Montreal Canadiens in the first meeting between the rivals in nearly two years on Sunday night.

David Pastrnak’s shot bounced off Canadiens goalie Sam Montembeault, and the rebound went to defenseman Jeff Petry, whose attempt to throw the puck out of the crease deflected off of Coyle and in to put Boston up 3-2 at 5:58 of the third period.

Coyle scored again just over three minutes later to make it 4-2 after beating a defenseman to a loose puck in the right circle, charging the net and lifting the puck past Montembeault high stick-side at 9:05. Taylor Hall added an empty-netter for Boston with 1:58 remaining.

Charlie McAvoy also had a pair of goals for the Bruins, who have won back-to-back games and five of their last seven overall. Boston rookie goalie Jeremy Swayman recorded 27 saves to remain undefeated at home with an 8-0-0 record.

Joel Armia and Michael Pezzetta each netted their first goals of the season for the Canadiens, who dropped their second straight game.

It was the first game between the Original Six rivals since Feb. 12, 2020, due to pandemic-altered scheduling.

Montembeault stopped 36 of 40 shots for Montreal. The 25-year-old goalie was called up to make the start against the Bruins following the Canadiens’ 3-2 overtime loss at the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday.

Armia scored 8:09 into the opening period after skating into the right circle on an odd-man rush and firing a wrist shot past Swayman.

McAvoy tied it at 1-1 at 8:27 of the second after gathering a loose puck in front of the net and slamming it home through traffic. Pezzetta’s deflection goal in the slot at 16:25 restored the Canadiens’ lead entering the third.

McAvoy converted a wrister from the high slot for his second goal of the night on a power play at 2:14 of the third to make the score 2-2.

--Field Level Media

Related
NESN

Auston Matthews, William Nylander Leading Maple Leafs Against Bruins

Auston Matthews and William Nylander have been the best players for the Toronto Maple Leafs this season. The center has been viewed as the best player for Toronto and is showing that his wrist injury won’t hold him back, totaling six points in eight games this season. Nylander has been...
NHL
Reuters

Mitchell Marner (4 points) powers Leafs past Bruins

Auston Matthews and John Tavares each scored two goals, and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the visiting Boston Bruins 5-2 Saturday night for their fifth straight victory. Mitchell Marner added a goal and three assists for Toronto, and Morgan Rielly had two assists. Taylor Hall and David Pastrnak scored for...
NHL
Santa Maria Times

High-scoring Leon Draisaitl, Oilers roll past Bruins, 5-3

BOSTON (AP) — Leon Draisaitl had two goals and an assist, moving ahead of teammate Connor McDavid into the NHL scoring lead and leading the Edmonton Oilers to a 5-3 victory over the Boston Bruins on Thursday night. Evan Bouchard, Zach Hyman and Cody Ceci also scored and Mikko Koskinen...
NHL
stanleycupofchowder.com

Projected Bruins’ lines vs. Canadiens: Steen subs in

The Boston Bruins are back home to face the Montreal Canadiens and Oskar Steen will sub into the lineup tonight. Steen was recalled from the Providence Bruins on Friday. He’ll take Curtis Lazar’s spot on the fourth line tonight. It will be his second game this season. On October 24, he picked up an assist for his first NHL point.
NHL
chatsports.com

Canadiens @ Bruins Top Six Minutes: A frustrating evening in Beantown

I can’t help but think Michael Pezzetta playing the Bruins is going to lead to something dumb. Also the “Perfection Line” remains one of the dumbest names in hockey today. Happy to see Adam Brooks in the lineup, very sad to see Mike Hoffman not in it. And godspeed Samuel...
NHL
NBC Sports

How NHL's historic Bruins vs. Canadiens rivalry can be revived

For the first time in what feels like forever, the NHL's greatest rivalry will resume Sunday night when the Boston Bruins host the Montreal Canadiens at TD Garden. It's the first meeting between these rivals since Feb. 12 of 2020, when a David Pastrnak hat trick lifted the B's to a 4-1 win at the Garden.
NHL
MassLive.com

Bruins, Canadiens finally reviving rivalry after long layoff

The Bruins and Canadiens are playing Sunday night at TD Garden. That’s always notable given the history between the two original six franchises. But it’s especially notable this time because the state of the league, the United States and Canada and the world have kept them off the same ice sheet for quite some time. The 7 p.m. game is the first of four between them this season.
NHL
NHL

Marchand, Bergeron lift Bruins past Devils

Brad Marchand puts home David Pastrnak's rebound in front, his second goal of the game gives the Bruins a 3-1 lead in the 2nd period. Patrice Bergeron had a goal and an assist, Charlie McAvoy had three assists, and Jeremy Swayman made 27 saves for the Bruins (7-5-0). Boston's top...
NHL
NBC Sports

Bruins vs. Devils takeaways: Marchand leads bounceback effort

In need of a win to keep pace in the crowded Atlantic Division standings, the Boston Bruins answered the bell Saturday afternoon with a nice 5-2 road victory over the New Jersey Devils in Newark. Brad Marchand scored twice -- his 50th career two-goal game -- for the Bruins (7-5)...
NHL
Austin Daily Herald

Bulls slip past Bruins in a shootout in battle of top Central Division teams

It was a fight to the finish as the top two teams in the NAHL Central Division squared off in Riverside Arena Friday. The contest fittingly went the distance and the North Iowa Bulls walked away with a 3-2 shootout win over the Austin Bruins in a game that saw both teams have late opportunities to win.
NHL
bostonnews.net

Canadiens, Bruins face off for first time in 21 months

Hockey's biggest rivalry is set to be renewed for the first time in more than a year and a half as the Montreal Canadiens visit the Boston Bruins on Sunday night. Due to pandemic-altered scheduling, the Canadiens and Bruins did not play last season and are set to face off for the first time sinceFeb. 12, 2020.
NHL
chatsports.com

Recap: Bruins surge in third period to top Canadiens, 5-2

The Boston Bruins scored four unanswered goals in the third period to top the Montreal Canadiens, 5-2, at the TD Garden. Charlie Coyle and Charlie McAvoy netted two goals each. It was McAvoy’s first two-goal night of his career. As the Bruins’ have struggled with scoring outside of their top...
NHL
bostonhockeynow.com

Talking Points: The Charlie’s Rule The Day For Boston Bruins

BOSTON – Here are the Talking Points from the Boston Bruins 5-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens at TD Garden on Sunday night. GOLD STAR: The entire weekend’s Gold Star goes to Charlie McAvoy, who played dominant two-way hockey in both wins over the New Jersey Devils and Montreal Canadiens. After posting three assists, a plus-4 rating and six blocked shots in 25 plus minutes on Saturday afternoon, McAvoy potted a pair of goals, had seven shots on net and three registered hits in 23:03 of ice time while driving the offense for the Black and Gold. The No. 1 defenseman now has three goals and 12 points in 13 games and is pacing to put up the kind of offensive numbers that the Bruins have needed from him as the leader of the blue line group. The first goal was a hustling hunt for a loose puck rebound in front, but the power play strike from the high slot while letting loose with his big shot is exactly the kind of weapon that the Bruins need to see more of from McAvoy. It’s promising to see him doing it in a big rivalry game against the Habs and adding more of that offensive dimension to everything he brings to the table.
NHL
NESN

Bruins Notes: Secondary Scoring Vs. Canadiens Serves As Positive Sign

BOSTON — The Bruins scored five goals on the second night of a back-to-back against the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday at TD Garden, and arguably the best part was that their offensive production came from those other than Boston’s top line of Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak. The...
NHL
FanSided

Boston Bruins: Charlie McAvoy rounding into form

Expectations were high for Charlie McAvoy entering this season. The New Jersey native signed an eight-year, $76 million extension in the offseason, making him the highest-paid player on the roster. The deal was a no-brainer for the Bruins, and McAvoy is rewarding their faith. Through the first few weeks of...
NHL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Pietrangelo, Stephenson rally Golden Knights past Canadiens

MONTREAL, Quebec (AP) — Alex Pietrangelo and Chandler Stephenson each had a goal and an assist, and the Vegas Golden Knights rallied to beat the Montreal Canadiens 5-2 Saturday night. Jonathan Marchessault, Dylan Coghlan and Brayden McNabb also scored for Vegas, which was outshot 20-1 and trailed 2-0 after 20...
NHL
NESN

Brady Tkachuk, Drake Batherson Lead Senators Into Matchup Vs. Bruins

The Ottawa Senators bring one of the youngest teams in the league to the TD Garden on Tuesday night. The Sens named Brady Tkachuk their new captain and he will lead his team against the Boston Bruins. He has recorded five points in eight games thus far. Drake Batherson is...
NHL
