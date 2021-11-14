Kitley's double-double powers Virginia Tech to 81-52 win over George Mason

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Coleman Hawkins took over State Farm Center Friday night in his second straight start, notching his first career double-double. Hawkins was all over the floor against Arkansas State and finished with 17 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and four blocks. Jacob Grandison and Trent Frazier added 15 and 12 points, respectively, to push the Fighting Illini (2-0) to a 92-53 win over the Red Wolves (1-1). Hawkins was hot from the jump against the Red Wolves, scoring the first basket of the game on an alley oop from Andre Curbelo. After a couple layups and trips to the free-throw line, Hawkins kept the energy up off the ball. Around the six-minute mark, Hawkins grabbed an offensive rebound and made the putback, drew a charge, blocked a shot, assisted a Grandison three-pointer then had another block, all within a minute of game action.

