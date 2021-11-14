ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Kitley's double-double powers Virginia Tech to 81-52 win over George Mason

Hokiesports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAIRFAX, VA --Elizabeth Kitley secured a double-double with 23 points and 10 rebounds to help the Virginia Tech women's basketball team knock off the George Mason Patriots 81-52 on the road Sunday. In addition to Kitley's impressive showing, the Hokies (3-0) were led by Aisha Sheppard, who had 16...

hokiesports.com

