Chris Johnston of TSN reports that Blake Comeau and Tanner Kero of the Dallas Stars and Rocco Grimaldi of the Nashville Predators have all been placed on waivers. Comeau is clearly the biggest surprise of the three given his place with the Stars and history in the NHL. The veteran winger has been wearing an “A” as an alternate captain at times this year and has more than 900 games played at the NHL level. Many of those have come with the Stars, a team he has been with since 2018, when he signed a three-year, $7.2M deal with the club in free agency.

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO