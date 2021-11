It's fair to say that the launch of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition hasn't gone according to plan. First, many players took issue with some of the alterations made for the remastered games, then Rockstar was forced to remove the PC version of the game to strip out data files that were left in by accident. To make matters worse, buyers are now clamouring for refunds.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO