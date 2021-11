Special teams sank the Dallas Stars when they met up with the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday night. For a team that prides itself on “offense from defense” and has been one of the stingiest teams in the NHL the last couple of years in goals against, you’d expect the penalty kill to be a part of the game where the Stars thrive. But they were unbelievably leaky in that area, allowing the Canucks - who were 0-for-17 on the man advantage headed into the game - to score three power play goals in the 6-3 win.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO