ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

STAT WATCH: Badie 1st since '19 to top 200 yards in 4 games

By ABC News
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26XpI6_0cwrbn0W00

Tyler Badie is making the most of his first season as Missouri's featured back.

The senior from New Orleans is the only player in the country to run for at least 200 yards in four different games this season. His latest was Saturday, when he carried 34 times for 209 in a 31-28 win over South Carolina.

Badie came into the year having never run for more than 79 yards in any of his 34 career games.

He's gone over 200 against Central Michigan, North Texas, Vanderbilt and the Gamecocks. Interestingly, his highest rushing total in his six other games was 81 yards. His 123.9 yards per game ranks first in the Southeastern Conference and fourth nationally.

Badie in his first three years at Missouri had primarily been a changeup from starter Larry Rountree, now a rookie with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Badie is among three SEC players since 2000 to record four 200-yard games in a season and is the first to do it nationally since Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard and Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor in 2019.

Badie has 1,239 rushing yards this season and needs 340 over the next two games and a possible bowl to break Devin West's single-season school record of 1,578 in 1998.

Also turning in 200-yard rushing games this past week were UNLV's Charles Williams, who had 266 on 38 carries against Hawaii on Saturday and Central Michigan's Lew Nichols, who had 215 on 43 runs against Kent State on Wednesday.

Nichols' 43 carries matched Duke's Mataeo Durant for most in a game this season. No one has had more attempts since 2017.

BIG FOOT

Jonathan Garibay of Texas Tech kicked the longest field in the FBS this season with his school-record 62-yarder as time ran out beat Iowa State 41-38.

The field goal was the longest in a game matching Big 12 teams and was Garibay's second-game winner this season. His 32-yarder with 18 seconds left gave the Red Raiders a 23-20 win over West Virginia.

Garibay has made 12 straight field goals, one shy of the school record set by Clayton Hatfield in 2018.

APP STATE PICKS

Appalachian State has intercepted eight passes over its last three games and returned four for touchdowns.

Trey Cobb had two interceptions in a 31-7 win over South Alabama, including a 100-yard pick-six.

Ohio State also has run back four interceptions for TDs this season.

JOYOUS JAYHAWKS

Kansas' point total in its stunning 57-56 overtime win at Texas was the Jayhawks' highest in a road game in program history and highest anywhere since rolling up 76 against Nebraska in 2007.

It also marked the end of Kansas' 56-game conference road losing streak. Before Saturday, Kansas hadn't won a Big 12 road game since Oct. 4, 2008, at Iowa State.

Vanderbilt, at 11 games, now owns the longest active conference road losing streak.

HE DOES IT ALL

Samford's Montrell Washington had touchdowns rushing, receiving and on a kickoff return in his team's 70-52 loss at Florida . According to ESPN, Washington was the first FCS player since Villanova's Brian Westbrook in 1998 to accomplish that feat against a current Power Five team.

OPPORTUNITIES GALORE

A total of 18 Army players had at least one rushing attempt in its 63-10 win over Bucknell. That's the most players on the same FBS team to get a carry in a game since at least 2000, according to Sportradar.

———

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Juwan Howard News

Juwan Howard has left a fast impression at his alma mater, and Michigan officially rewarded its head men’s basketball coach on Tuesday. Howard signed a five-year contract extension with UM yesterday. This locks the former Wolverine in through the 2025-26 season and comes with a “significant” pay increase. After going...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Message For Former Alabama Player That Transferred

On Thursday night, Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed his team’s running back situation while making his weekly radio appearance. During that discussion, Saban mentioned one of his former players. Since the Crimson Tide are shorthanded at running back, Saban mentioned how Keilan Robinson would be “playing a lot” if...
ALABAMA STATE
Tide 100.9 FM

Sorry Not Sorry, Georgia, It’s All Over Now

Just when the Georgia Bulldogs thought its program was in prime position to win its first national championship since 1980, a hip-hop megastar that carries the superstitious sports world in the palm of his hand crushed all remaining hope. For those out of the loop, Drake has the cosmic ability...
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
State
Hawaii State
The Spun

Report Names LSU’s No. 1 Choice For Head Coaching Vacancy

Three major candidates have emerged in LSU’s coaching search to replace Ed Orgeron. Lincoln Riley reportedly isn’t in the mix. Jimbo Fisher has been rumored to be one of the Tigers’ top candidates. An LSU source told Matt Jones of KSR he’s at the top of the list. Fisher is...
NFL
FOX Sports

Cowboys put K Zuerlein on COVID-19 list; 1st since September

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys placed kicker Greg Zuerlein on the COVID-19 reserve list Tuesday, likely meaning they’ll have to sign a replacement before playing Atlanta. Zuerlein is the first Dallas player to enter healthy and safety protocols since late September. The club has had 12 players and...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuba Hubbard
kion546.com

STAT WATCH: App State’s Jones has 3 INTs for TDs in 2 games

Appalachian State cornerback Steven Jones is making the most of his interceptions lately. Jones has returned three of his four interceptions the last two weeks for touchdowns, with two of the plays coming in Saturday’s 48-14 win at Arkansas State. Jones and Iowa’s Riley Moss are the only players with two in a game. North Carolina’s Ty Chander had the top rushing performance with 213 yards on 22 carries against Wake Forest. South Florida’s Brian Battie ran back two kicks 100 yards against Houston. That makes him the second player in FBS history with two 100-yarders in a game.
FOOTBALL
New York Post

Five top college basketball games to watch this season

Here are the top five regular-season college basketball games to watch:. What a way to start the college basketball season, with these two blue bloods meeting at Madison Square Garden to kick off the final year of Mike Krzyzewski’s legendary career. Both schools missed last season’s NCAA Tournament — the first time Duke and Kentucky both failed to reach the Dance in the same year since 1976 — and feature remade rosters that on paper are Final Four-caliber.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

New England Patriots QB Mac Jones sets NFL record in win against Falcons

The New England Patriots are used to incredibly efficient quarterbacks, but rookie Mac Jones is taking it to a new level. In fact, the first-round pick set a new NFL record in New England’s Thursday night win over the Atlanta Falcons. Jones completed 22 of his 26 passing attempts for...
NFL
wfxrtv.com

Navy tops Virginia, 1st win over ranked foe since Robinson

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) – John Carter Jr. scored 19 points, Sean Yoder added 15 and Navy got its first win over a ranked team since the David Robinson era. The Midshipmen stunned No. 25 Virginia 66-58 in the season opener for both teams. East Carolina transfer Jayden Gardner led Virginia...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Villanova#American Football#Stat#The Los Angeles Chargers#Sec#Oklahoma State#Unlv#Central Michigan#Kent State#Big Foot Jonathan Garibay#Texas Tech#Fbs#The Red Raiders
News Herald

Football: Top games and matchups to watch during the first week of the FHSAA playoffs

The next month-plus will be an all-out sprint toward the state championship games in Tallahassee (Classes 3A-1A) and Fort Lauderdale (Classes 8A-4A). As always, the first round of the FHSAA playoffs is a mixed bag of appealing matchups and potential mismatches. At least, that's how things look on paper. Fortunately, these games aren't played on paper.
HIGH SCHOOL
chatsports.com

Teddy Bridgewater, Broncos Beat Cowboys in 1st Game Since Von Miller Trade

The Denver Broncos might have been sellers at the trade deadline, but the remaining players have clearly not given up on the season. Teddy Bridgewater led the Broncos to a 30-16 Week 9 upset over the Dallas Cowboys. The quarterback had both a passing and rushing touchdown Sunday on the road at AT&T Stadium, while Denver totaled 190 rushing yards in the win.
NFL
chatsports.com

How to Watch Michigan vs Penn State, top games in Week 11

Only three games remain in the Michigan Wolverines’ regular season, and things are starting to shape out across the country as teams look for positioning with conference championship spots on the line. Several games on Saturday’s slate have the potential to determine the winners of divisions within conferences. Let’s take...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
NewsBreak
Army
On3.com

WATCH: Texas Tech drills game-winning 62-yard field goal

The Texas Tech Red Raiders improved to 6-4 on the 2021 season after a miraculous, 41-38 win against the Iowa State Cyclones. Texas Tech took an early lead over Iowa State, as the Red Raiders entered the locker room for halftime with a comfortable, 31-14 lead. However, Iowa State’s offense resurged in the second half, scoring 24 points — including 17 in the fourth quarter alone — and tied it up with a field goal, leaving the Red Raiders one minute to attempt a miracle drive.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ABC News

ABC News

455K+
Followers
115K+
Post
232M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy