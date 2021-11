ETH/USD – Daily Chart. The ETH/USD daily chart showcases that the crypto market retraces to the $4,500 level after surging higher to average the resistance level of $5,000 between November 8th and 10th trading sessions. The bullish channel trend lines are still intact, playing an instrumental role in the market activities. The 14-day SMA indicator is above the 50-day SMA indicator as separated by a space. The Stochastic Oscillators have moved southbound into the oversold region. Now, they closely point to the south near above range zero. That showcases that some downward pressures are yet to get exhausted in the crypto trade operations.

MARKETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO