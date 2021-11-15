ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cam Newton Sparks Panthers’ Stunning Win In Arizona

By wpalaszczuk
92.7 The Block
92.7 The Block
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4etk84_0cwrEQyS00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WshnP_0cwrEQyS00

Source: Christian Petersen / Getty


The Carolina Panthers saved their most impressive victory of the season for Cam Newton’s return engagement, as they took advantage of the opposition’s weakened state in a 34-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Carolina used a limited package with Newton, which included mostly run & pass option plays to keep Arizona’s defense off balance. Haason Reddick forced a sack-fumble on their first defensive possession, and used the short field to strike first on the scoreboard with a one-yard touchdown rush from Newton.

The Panthers, to a man, all said that Newton’s presence brought the team a jolt.

“He came in, he put the work in on Thursday, Friday, Saturday to learn a package – we kind of came up with some things that he knew,” Panthers Head Coach Matt Rhule said. “He’s a veteran player, so his mind is ‘Hey, on this play – I’ve run this 100 times – and it’s called this now.’ I think the credit goes to Joe (Panthers Offensive Coordinator Joe Brady) and Sean (Panthers QBs coach Sean Ryan) as well. Cam put the work in with them and there was a good feeling down in that quarterback room.”

“Yes, for sure. From the moment bro got there. It’s like a dream come true,” Carolina wide receiver Robby Anderson said. “To come to Carolina, and for him to come back, it’s like a dream come true.”

Newton called his return game to the Panthers, “impeccable”.

“I wouldn’t even call it the new me, but I’m big on energy and that feeling on the sideline collectively as a team started with PJ, and the offense going out there… and the defense getting the turnover. That’s a combination of a great team win on the road,” Newton said. “That was a great team that we played and just for it to come to full circle, offensively, defensively, special teams, it was great work.”

Reddick feasted against in his first game against his former team, collecting 1.5 sacks and three quarterback hits.

“ It felt good, real good I’m not going to lie. I’m really happy to come back here and get a W after everything I’ve been through here, everything that happened this offseason,” Reddick said. “For us to go out and dominate and play a game like that, I’m extremely happy.”

Arizona acted aggressively for the entire game missing on three 4th-Down conversions, including one on their second first quarter drive. Carolina took advantage of more great field position, with Newton culminating the drive with a two-yard touchdown pass to Robby Anderson.

Carolina’s defense smothered the Arizona offense, forcing a Colt McCoy interception on the Cardinals’ third drive. The Panthers added the first of four Zane Gonzalez field goals at the end of the ensuing drive, and the home team never got closer in the contest.

PJ Walker earned his second career win as a starter, completing 22-of-29 passes for 167 yards with one interception. Newton attempted just four passes and three runs, but it was easy to see the dynamic force that he can bring to catalyze the offense.

Christian McCaffrey, who had to elude concussion protocol during the game, touched the ball 23 times for his highest workload since returning to action. McCaffrey said having Newton back, just for his red-zone execution is lethal.

“I think it just gives the defense another thing that they have to prepare for,” McCaffrey said. “He’s a special player in every way. It definitely gives different looks for a defense to have to prepare for.”

Rhule was asked after the game if this was the most “complete” effort in the 2021 campaign.

“I don’t know, it was more complete than last week – that’s kind of how short my memory is. It was a step forward from last week,” Rhule said. “I know we’ve had some good moments. It was a trying week, there was a lot of work being done. I think anytime your backup quarterback comes in and plays the way he played, that gives you a chance. A lot of guys rose up around him.”

The win for Carolina (5-5) put them back into possession of the final playoff spot in the NFC with seven games to play, with the week ahead focused on getting Newton up to speed to potentially start next week.

Newton’s first home game in his Panthers redux comes next Sunday against the Washington Football Team (3-6) off of Washington’s win over Tampa Bay.

Comments / 0

Related
Auburn Plainsman

Panthers sign former Auburn quarterback Cam Newton

Party like it's 2011, Panthers fans. Former Auburn quarterback and Heisman winner Cam Newton signed with the Carolina Panthers on Thursday afternoon, first reported by The Charlotte Observer. It begins his second stint with the organization that drafted him No. 1 overall in the 2011 NFL Draft. The 32-year-old Newton...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Washington State
ClutchPoints

How Cam Newton returning to Panthers helps Patriots

Cam Newton is back with the Carolina Panthers, and this move actually helps the New England Patriots. Newton’s deal is worth up to $10 million for the rest of the season and includes $4.5 million in guaranteed money and a $1.5 million signing bonus, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport.
NFL
chatsports.com

Schefter: Cam Newton Has Chance to Win Panthers' 2022 QB1 Job amid Sam Darnold Injury

Cam Newton not only has a chance to earn the starting quarterback job with the Carolina Panthers in 2021 but also in 2022, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Starter Sam Darnold suffered a shoulder injury that should sideline him for four to six weeks, but Schefter reported the Panthers are "operating as if the quarterback will not play again this season."
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cam Newton's Panthers the only NFC South team to win Week 10; updated standings

Cam Newton’s Carolina Panthers were the only NFC South team to win in Week 10, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints are still ahead of them in the divisional standings. Tom Brady’s probably still pouting after he got walloped by the Washington Football Team, which kept the Saints just a game back despite earning their own ugly road loss this week.
NFL
92.7 The Block

Michael Vick – Exciting to See Cam Newton Back in Charlotte

Earlier today on Wilson & Norfleet, Nick and Stan welcomed on former Virginia Tech and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick for a conversation around the return of Cam Newton to the Carolina Panthers. When asked about Newton's return, Vick said " I was excited, because of the departure of Cam, and how he got jettisoned out of Carolina. Instantly I felt this was an opportunity to make amends, and a player who can add value to the franchise. The conversation from there would talk about how the Panthers can use Newton in the game plan this week, the revenge that Cam Newton seeks, among other NFL topics. From there, Vick talked about the vacancy at his alma mater Virginia Tech, as he believed it was to move from Justin Fuente, and believes the program will bounce back sooner than later.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cam Newton
FanSided

Chicago Bears Rumors: Top candidate to replace Matt Nagy revealed

The Chicago Bears may only be halfway through their 2021 season, but could already be thinking about replacing head coach Matt Nagy. In his fourth year as head coach, Nagy’s offense is still stuck in mediocrity and fans have grown tired of the same old press conferences filled with non-answers and little explanation for what we’re seeing on the field.
NFL
FanSided

Odell Beckham already threatening new team he hasn’t joined yet

Odell Beckham, Jr. is still officially on the Cleveland Browns but is already threatening any team that might consider adding him when he’s waived on Monday. In a classic case of someone proving they still don’t realize they were the issue, Odell Beckham, Jr. is already threatening his newest potential team. And the best part is, he’s still not even officially gone from the Cleveland Browns roster.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Carolina Panthers#The Arizona Cardinals
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Inquired About Blockbuster Trade

Before the Denver Broncos sent Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a pair of Day 2 picks on Monday, they discussed a similar deal with two other contenders. According to Peter Schrager of NFL Network, the Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys called the Broncos to check in on Miller’s availability. It’s unclear how far those talks went.
NFL
The Spun

Pete Carroll Has Brutally Honest Admission On Russell Wilson

After watching the Seattle Seahawks put up just 10 points on Monday Night Football, it’s evident that Pete Carroll’s offense needs Russell Wilson to return as soon as possible. Geno Smith has proven he’s a serviceable backup quarterback, but the Seahawks are missing Wilson’s ability to make plays off script....
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dan Quinn says he reached out to Falcons WR Calvin Ridley

On Sunday, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley announced that he would be stepping away from football to get his mental well-being under control. Ridley first sat out in Week 5, and again in Week 8, as he deals with a personal matter. It’s important to remember that even the very best athletes are human and have lives off the field just like the rest of us.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Is Stunned By Michael Vick’s Admission

Michael Vick in Madden 2004 is one of the most-dominant video game athletes of all-time. The then-Atlanta Falcons quarterback was pretty much unstoppable in the video game. Vick possessed elite speed and throwing ability. Playing as the Falcons quarterback was highly entertaining, while playing against him was incredibly frustrating. For...
NFL
ESPN

Former Raiders fullback Steve Smith dies at age 57

HENDERSON, Nev. --  Former Raiders fullback Steve Smith has died after a long battle with Lou Gehrig's Disease. He was 57. The Raiders announced Smith's death Saturday, calling him an inspiration for smiling every day while always working for a cure for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Smith was drafted in...
NFL
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Release Former First-Round Wide Receiver

Less than 24 hours before kickoff, the New Orleans Saints made a plethora of moves to their active roster. The most notable move features wide receiver Kevin White. Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football announced on Saturday that White has been waived by the Saints. Veteran cornerback Ken Crawley was also waived this afternoon.
NFL
92.7 The Block

92.7 The Block

921
Followers
817
Post
164K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte's source for Hip-Hop and R&B!

 https://927theblock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy