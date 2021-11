One of Disney’s most recent creations that debuted on the My Disney Experience is Disney Genie, a new way to plan your Disney to the maximum efficiency, according to Disney!. The app gives Guests in the Park suggestions on where they should head next based on location and wait times and also has the ability for Guests to purchase Disney Genie+, which gives them access to the majority of Lightning Lane attractions, as long as they book a time slot subject to availability. At Walt Disney World Resort, Guests must pay $15.00 per person per day to access Disney Genie+. Most attractions will be available for Guests to choose from; however, there are certainly more popular rides that have their own separate price if you would like to use that Lightning Lane, such as Rise of the Resistance in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

