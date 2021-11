On March 19, 1968, a relatively unknown 25-year-old Joni Mitchell performed a concert at Le Hibou Coffee House in Ottawa, Canada. The performance was recorded and engineered by a 26-year-old by the name of Jimi Hendrix. Now, fifty-three years later, the performance, as well as other home demos and unreleased tracks are being compiled into one album. Joni Mitchell Archives – Vol. 2: The Reprise Years (1968-1971), will be released on November 12. Patrick Milligan, director of A&R at Rhino Entertainment, who worked directly with Joni to produce the record, joins us to discuss this time period in her career and listen to some tracks.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO