ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Sonova beats half-year earnings estimates, warns of supply chain issues

By Bartosz Dabrowski
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p9Z0E_0cwqp1Yo00

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Sonova Holding AG (SOON.S), the world's biggest maker of hearing aids, on Monday reported first-half core profit above analysts' expectations and maintained its full-year guidance as business picked up from a pandemic dip, but warned of supply chain constraints.

The Switzerland-based company said adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) hit 406 million Swiss francs ($442 million), above the 386 million francs expected on average by analysts in a company-provided poll.

During the early part of the pandemic, patients were deterred from seeing doctors or audiologists by lockdown restrictions and fear of infection, but many have started to seek treatment again as they gain confidence in protective measures taken in stores.

The company maintained full-year targets of a 24%-28% increase in sales and adjusted EBITA growth of 34-42%, despite some analysts expecting it to lift the forecasts.

Although JPMorgan said it had expected bigger sales and earnings beats, it called the decision to reiterate the 2021/22 guidance "quite conservative".

Sonova said it had faced shortages of microelectronic components towards the end of the first half.

"We have included the current supply chain issues in our full-year guidance," Chief Executive Arnd Kaldowski told Reuters in an interview, adding that if problems in the second half remained at a similar level to those in August and September, the company would be ready for them.

The disruptions to the global economy during the pandemic have upset supply chains across continents, causing shortages of goods and services, including microelectronic components used for hearing aid.

Sonova shares were down 3.2% by 0850 GMT.

The company's sales in April-September came in at 1.60 billion francs, 50% above last year and beating analysts' estimate of 1.57 billion francs.

($1 = 0.9193 Swiss francs)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hearing Aid#Global Economy#Ebita#Jpmorgan
MarketWatch

Foot Locker reports big earnings beat and says inventory levels are 'ready' for the holidays, but stock falls

Shares of Foot Locker Inc. fell 4.5% in premarket trading, even after the athletic shoe and apparel retailer reported Friday fiscal third-quarter adjusted profit and sales that rose above expectations, while cost of sales fell, and said it was "ready" for the holidays despite the supply chain issues. Net income fell to $158 million, or $1.52 a share, from $265 million, or $2.52 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share increased to $1.93 from $1.21, well above the FactSet consensus of $1.37. Sales grew 3.9% to $2.19 billion, above the FactSet consensus...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Switzerland
chainstoreage.com

Kohl’s Q3 earnings crush estimates; sales jump 15.5%

Kohl’s delivered a better-than-expected third-quarter performance with earnings, sales and margins exceeding expectations as shoppers returned to its stores. The department store company raised its forecast for the year on the heels of its strong quarterly showing. Kohl’s net income rose to $243 million, or $1.65 per share, in the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
progressivegrocer.com

Target Beats Supply Chain Crunch in Q3

Target had double-digit growth in its food and beverage categories during the third quarter, and the retailer says it is in an excellent position to capitalize on sales opportunities going into the holidays despite supply chain pressures. For the third quarter ended Oct. 30, same-store sales grew 12.7% at Target,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Aviation Week

The Real Aerospace Supply Chain Issues

The average American or European probably has heard the words “supply chain” more in the last few months than in the entire rest of their lives, and for good reasons. Worker shortages, vaccine mandates, rising inflation and shipping delays are just some of the problems that have slowed delivery of...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Supply chain issues, rising food prices

With Thanksgiving less than two weeks away, enthusiasm about the holiday is mounting. Meanwhile, it seems prices are also expected to be high for both shoppers and businesses this season.
FOOD & DRINKS
Eyewitness News

CT '21: A closer look at the supply chain issues

(WFSB) -- We've been hearing about supply chain issues for the past several weeks and how they're impacting the movement of goods around the country. If you've been to the grocery store lately, you may have noticed that prices are going up on some products and other products are hard to find.
ECONOMY
Fox News

Small businesses struggle with supply chain issues

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
SMALL BUSINESS
sgbonline.com

Wolverine Trims Full-Year Earnings Outlook On Supply Chain Woes

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. reported strong sales and underlying earnings gains for the third quarter ended October 2, 2021, but slightly reduced its earnings guidance to reflect recent supply chain challenges. “The Company delivered strong double-digit revenue growth and exceptional earnings leverage, despite the increased supply chain disruption caused by...
MARKETS
NBC San Diego

Big Business Bosses Are Warning That Supply Chain Issues and Inflation Are Here to Stay

LONDON — Top executives at multiple European blue-chip companies have told CNBC that supply chain problems, labor shortages and inflationary pressures will run for longer than policymakers are expecting. The most recent inflation prints have done little to assuage concerns about stickier inflation. The U.S. consumer price index jumped 6.2%...
BUSINESS
Zacks.com

Ubiquiti (UI) Misses Q1 Earnings Estimates on Supply Chain Woes

UI - Free Report) reported lackluster first-quarter fiscal 2022 results with both the bottom line and the top line missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate as supply chain disruptions affected its production schedule. Consequently, the New York-based network technology company’s share price declined significantly and closed at $302.50 in after-market trading as of Nov 5, 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Reuters

228K+
Followers
242K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy