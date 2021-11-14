Buffalo forces five New York turnovers

Rookie starting QB Zach Wilson is unlikely to be available because of a knee injury. Taking his place, according to first-year coach Robert Saleh, will be journeyman Mike White, who is a surprising 64-of-88 for 702 yards and five touchdowns against four interceptions in three games. This, despite having acquired veteran Joe Flacco in a trade with Philadelphia shortly after Wilson's injury. The Jets have struggled to get an efficient running game going, with top RB Michael Carter averaging just 3.8 yards per carry. Conversely, they are getting gashed on the ground, allowing opponents to average nearly a yard more at 4.6. The Jets have been hit hard by injuries, with 13 players on the injured reserve list already, and that doesn't include DE Vinny Curry, who's on the NFI list, and DE Kyle Phillips, who remains on the PUP list.
