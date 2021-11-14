ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Elizabeth II Misses Remembrance Day Service After Back Sprain

By Mary Dehart
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmid growing concerns over her health following a recent hospitalization, Queen Elizabeth II was absent at her country’s annual Remembrance Sunday ceremony at London’s war memorial after suffering an injury. In...

