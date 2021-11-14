Queen Elizabeth II Misses Remembrance Day Service After Back Sprain

The Duke of Edinburgh and Queen Elizabeth II were married for 73 years up until Prince Philip’s death on Friday 9 April.The couple, who first met as children in 1934, would have celebrated their 74th wedding anniversary on Saturday, 20 November. The Queen and the duke were introduced at the wedding of Prince Philip’s cousin, Princess Marina, to Prince George, Duke of Kent.At the time, the Corfu-born Philip was the Prince of Greece and Denmark. He was 13 years old, while the then Princess Elizabeth was aged eight.The couple met again five years later in 1939 at Dartmouth Royal Naval...
