The Rangers never make it easy. Another nail biter, another game the Rangers had no business winning, another time they will take the two points. We are learning more and more about this team as they go, and it is clear they need more play drivers. What they don’t need is a goaltender though because holy smokes Igor Shesterkin is just incredible: 42 saves on 45 shots on 91 attempts by the Panthers. They are a legit playoff/cup threat this year.

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO