ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

New outbreak prompts China to lock down university campus

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mrF2C_0cwqYaZ300

China has confined nearly 1,500 university students to their dormitories and hotels following an outbreak of COVID-19 in the northeastern city of Dalian.

The order was issued Sunday after several dozen cases were reported at Zhuanghe University City and hundreds of students were transferred to hotels for observation.

Students were attending class remotely and having their meals delivered to their rooms.

The lockdown is the latest example of China ’s zero-tolerance approach to the outbreak, which has brought considerable disruption to people’s lives and livelihoods.

Quarantines, obligatory testing and travel restrictions have become the new normal for those even remotely caught up in outbreaks. The country's vaccination rate is among the world's highest and authorities have begun administering booster shots as winter descends.

While those measures have met little open resistance, the recent killing of a quarantined person’s pet dog by health workers brought a wave of complaints online. The incident in the central city of Shangrao prompted local authorities to issue a statement saying the pet owner and health workers had “reached an understanding."

Following the incident, the China Small Animal Protection Association called for a quarantine system to care for pets caught in such situations.

“Pets are people's spiritual partners and should not be harmed under the pretext of fighting the pandemic," it said in a statement. “If you bring the hand of doom down on an innocent life without the slightest ability to defend itself, then how can you even talk about humanitarianism?"

Among other new measures, Beijing starting Wednesday will require all people arriving from other parts of the country by plane, train, bus or car to produce a negative virus test taken over the previous 48 hours.

Despite isolated cases in various parts of the country, China has been able to suppress major outbreaks over the past year, with its total number of reported cases standing at 98,315 with 4,636 deaths.

On Monday, the National Health Commission announced 32 new cases of local transmission over the previous 24 hours, 25 of them in Dalian.

———

This story has been corrected to say that Dalian is a northeastern Chinese city, not a northwestern one.

Comments / 5

Janet clough
4d ago

just a matter of time before we are LOCKED DOWN AGIAN. the US. Remember elections are coming. they can't win if people are not locked down.

Reply(1)
2
Related
International Business Times

Another Virus Spreading In China Is Causing 'Concern', Expert Says

A recent outbreak of bird flu among residents in China is raising concern among experts, who have warned that the new strain could potentially be deadlier than a previously circulating strain. China has reported 21 human infections of the H5N6 strain of bird flu this year to the World Health...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

China Locked Her Up for Reporting on COVID Outbreak—Now She’s Nearly Dead

One of the few journalists who was brave enough to report on the Chinese government’s response to the first weeks of the coronavirus pandemic in Wuhan is on the verge of death in prison, her family has said. Former lawyer Zhang Zhan, 38, went to Wuhan as a citizen journalist in February 2020 to report on the unfolding chaos. In a series of videos shot on her phone, she questioned how the government was responding to the outbreak before she was detained in May 2020. She was then sentenced to four years in jail for “picking quarrels and provoking trouble.” Now, her family says that, as a result of a hunger strike, she’s at risk of death. According to The Guardian, her brother wrote on Twitter that she now weighs less than 90 pounds and and “may not live for much longer.” Zhang Ju wrote: “She may not survive the coming cold winter... I hope the world remember how she used to be.” On Thursday, Amnesty International said Zhang “is at risk of dying if she is not urgently released to receive medical treatment.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Detroit News

Outcry grows as China breaks silence on missing tennis star

Chinese state media broke its two-week silence on the whereabouts of tennis star Peng Shuai, but the effort to knock down her allegations of an affair with a former Communist Party leader were met with skepticism from supporters. Chinese state broadcaster CGTN on Thursday posted a letter attributed to Peng...
TENNIS
New York Post

China slaughtering pets of COVID patients under draconian new law

China is slaughtering the pets of COVID patients under its draconian ‘zero tolerance’ strategy for the virus. Officials claim it is to stop the spread of infection – but the “inhumane” rule has sparked fury among animal lovers in the country as it battles a wave of new outbreaks. There...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beijing#Outbreaks#Zhuanghe University City
Defense One

How War With China Begins

President Xi Jinping declared in July that those who get in the way of China’s ascent will have their “heads bashed bloody against a Great Wall of steel.” The People’s Liberation Army Navy is churning out ships at a rate not seen since World War II, as Beijing issues threats against Taiwan and other neighbors. Top Pentagon officials have warned that China could start a military conflict in the Taiwan Strait or other geopolitical hot spots sometime this decade.
FOREIGN POLICY
albuquerqueexpress.com

China's new military toy might dominate the Pacific, analysts warn

Construction of Beijing's super carrier is nearing completion, US experts have said. The latest satellite images from a shipyard in Shanghai show the vessel equipped with high-tech technology to launch aircraft from the water. The world's largest naval force, the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN), might soon be reinforced with...
MILITARY
Vice

She Was Ordered Into Quarantine, Then Chinese Authorities Beat Her Corgi to Death

Outrage brewed online over the weekend in China after government workers broke into a woman’s home and killed her dog while she was being held in quarantine. The woman, named only as Fu and living in Shangrao in the eastern province of Jiangxi, was ordered to leave her home on Friday for a hotel after positive cases were detected in her residential compound. Hours later, a surveillance camera at her home showed workers in hazmat suits lever open her door and beat her Corgi dog with steel rods, according to Chinese news reports.
PETS
hngn.com

China May Spark New Pandemic as High-Risk Viruses Found Lurking in Wet Markets

Following a COVID-19 outbreak, at least 10,000 students in a city in the northern Chinese province of Liaoning have been confined. On Sunday, the health officials in Dalian city stated that two student halls in the west zone of Zhuanghe's university town were abandoned, with 3,291 of its former occupants - now deemed close contacts and "high-risk" persons - relocated to quarantine hotels.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
China
New York Post

Chinese authorities fear packages could be spreading COVID-19

Chinese authorities have taken the extreme step of halting parcel deliveries in some parts of the country over fears that packages could be spreading COVID-19 following several positive cases linked to children’s clothing manufacturers. A string of recent positive cases has resulted in parcel delivery services being halted in several...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Philippines tells China to 'back off' after South China Sea standoff

MANILA — The Philippines on Thursday condemned "in strongest terms" the actions of three Chinese coast guard vessels that it said blocked and used water cannon on resupply boats headed towards a Philippine-occupied atoll in the South China Sea. Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin said no one was hurt during Tuesday's...
POLITICS
Defense One

The World Is Fed Up With China’s Belligerence

In Chinese-speaking communities beyond the reach of Beijing’s censorship regime, the song “Fragile” has been an unexpected hit. With more than 26 million views on YouTube since dropping in mid-October, the satirical love song to Chinese nationalism has topped the site’s charts for Taiwan and Hong Kong, its lyrics mocking Chinese Communist Party rhetoric about Taiwan while also taking aim at Xi Jinping and Chinese censors.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Atlantic

Xi Jinping’s Terrifying New China

China’s social media was briefly aflutter this fall about an impressive feat in the popular online fantasy game Honor of Kings. A player had completed a “pentakill,” or five kills in a row, but something just smelled wrong: The user in question was 60 years old, according to the verified account information—hardly the type to be an expert gamer. Even more mysterious, why was this person brandishing digital weaponry at 3 a.m.? Was the player in fact a teenager sneaking online in the wee hours of the morning?
TECHNOLOGY
BBC

Covid: The country locking down the unvaccinated

Carina, a yoga teacher in Vienna, is not vaccinated against Covid-19 and wants to remain that way. So she is now under lockdown, like around two million other unvaccinated Austrians. She is only allowed to leave her home for essential reasons like work or shopping for food, and is barred...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

Breaking down the China-US Cop26 deal: How much of it is new?

On Wednesday night, two superpowers took Cop26 by surprise with a statement which set out their plans to co-operate on tackling climate change. China and the US, more commonly at odds, released a conciliatory statement suggesting they are ready to work together in the final days of the Glasgow summit.
U.S. POLITICS
Defense One

China Locks Down Its History, to Its Peril and the World’s

By revising official history to glorify himself, Xi Jinping is taking a page from China’s earlier rulers, not to mention Russia’s Stalin and Putin. But what may have worked in the past is far more dangerous and destabilizing in our hyperconnected present and near future. The worshipful tones in official...
CHINA
Reuters

China has given 76.3% of population complete COVID-19 vaccine doses

BEIJING, Nov 20 (Reuters) - China had given 76.3% of its population complete COVID-19 vaccine doses by Nov. 19, Wu Liangyou, an official at the National Health Commission (NHC) said on Saturday. A total of 1.076 billion people in the country have received the required number of doses for their...
WORLD
New York Post

Market in China’s Wuhan was likely origin of COVID-19 outbreak: study

The first known case of COVID-19 was a vendor at a market in the Chinese city of Wuhan – not an accountant whose case contributed to speculation the deadly bug could have leaked from a lab, according to a new US study. Michael Worobey, an evolutionary biologist at the University...
SCIENCE
ABC News

ABC News

455K+
Followers
115K+
Post
232M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy