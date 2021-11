After the COVID-19 pandemic, an increase of students struggled with their mental health. However, therapy animal sessions and mind break days may help some people. The Happiness Hop is once a month at Eastern Michigan University, the first session on Nov. 10, and the next on Dec. 7. The Happiness Hop will be held in room 315 at the EMU Student Center. The Wellness Woof is hosted every other week, the next being on Nov. 16, from 4-6 p.m. at the Student Center ballroom.

PETS ・ 12 DAYS AGO