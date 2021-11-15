ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

‘Succession’: The Castle Crumbles Without Logan in ‘Retired Janitors of Idaho’ (RECAP)

By Meaghan Darwish, TV Insider
thechronicle-news.com
 6 days ago

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Succession, Season 3,...

www.thechronicle-news.com

Comments / 0

Related
dailybruin.com

‘Succession’ season 3 recap – episode 5: ‘Retired Janitors of Idaho’

Months of drama and backstabbing have all been leading to this. The annual shareholder meeting that has been teased for the past two seasons has finally arrived midway through the third season of “Succession.” On this crucial day that will define the fate of the company, the Roy family scrambles behind the scenes to appease shareholders and potential competitors alike, barely holding it together for the optics. The family’s chaos is only fueled by Logan’s (Brian Cox) rapidly spiraling health that puts him in a delirious state, but ultimately, the meeting reveals the stale core of the dying brand that is Waystar Royco.
TV SERIES
NPR

'Succession' recap, Season 3, Episode 4: Can Kendall and Logan put on a good show?

Kendall wants to ratchet up his campaign against the family, but he's persuaded by Frank to participate in a meeting with Josh, an investor (played by Adrien Brody) who's trying to decide whether to stick with the Roys or throw in with Sandy and Stewy in their takeover bid. Out at Josh's estate, Logan and Kendall come face to face, and while they put on a good show for Josh, they are as bitter toward each other as you would expect. What's more, Logan's health continues to teeter, and his shaky condition scares Josh into aligning with Sandy and Stewy. Meanwhile, Tom is trying, pretty unsuccessfully, to come to terms with the idea of prison toilet wine, but he really isn't as ready to throw himself to the wolves as he thinks he is. Greg is gradually being sucked back into Logan's orbit, which, again, makes it seem like Kendall should maybe have sprung for that watch.
TV SERIES
Entertainment Weekly

Succession recap: Betting on a blood feud

Though the machinations around the Waystar shareholders have never been the most interesting part of Succession, in this week's tense episode a meeting with a minted investor reveals the tangled feelings that have been fueling the show's epic battle between father and son. After the FBI raid on Waystar, the...
TV & VIDEOS
tvinsider.com

‘Succession’: Logan & Kendall (Try to) Put Differences Aside in ‘Lion in the Meadow’ (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Succession, Season 3, Episode 4, “Lion in the Meadow.”]. It’s a dog-eat-dog world when it comes to the Roy family’s ongoing war, but sometimes bitter rivalries have to be put aside for a brief moment in order to get business done, and such is the case in Succession‘s latest episode, “Lion in the Meadow.”
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Entertainment
State
Idaho State
Robb Report

‘Succession’ Recap: As Cousin Greg Makes His Move, Kendall and Logan Go on a Date

Will Cousin Greg switch sides? Pour yourself a rum and Coke, then chug it! It’s time for another episode of Succession, and this week, it’s all about leverage. A lot of people have it, and everyone is using it—even Tattoo Guy! Both teams, Logan and Kendall, understand how shaky their paths to power are, and they need every advantage they can get. Or as Logan so eloquently puts it, “Everything is coming up fuck.” That means recruiting people to their side, but can they do it? And how much will it cost them? The hour kicks off with Kendall still rejoicing over...
TV SERIES
startattle.com

Succession (Season 3 Episode 5) HBO, “Retired Janitors of Idaho”, Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, trailer, release date

Kendall and the Waystar team find themselves working together at the annual shareholders’ meeting, where Logan’s health takes a turn. Startattle.com – Succession | HBO. · Matthew Macfadyen as Thomas “Tom” Wambsgans. · Nicholas Braun as Gregory “Greg” Hirsch. · Peter Friedman as Frank Vernon. · J. Smith-Cameron as Gerri...
IDAHO STATE
Rolling Stone

‘Succession’ Recap: Not-So-Stable Geniuses

A review of this week’s Succession, “Retired Janitors of Idaho,” coming up just as soon as I let the rabbit eat a bagel… Succession is a comedy. Yes, it submits as a drama at every awards show, and has done quite well with that strategy. But some of that is about eligibility rules and some of it is about strategy (the Emmy drama categories have become much easier in recent years as the industry’s focus has shifted to miniseries), in a kind of gaming of the system that would no doubt please Logan and the other Roys. While Succession can be very...
TV SERIES
nyulocal.com

Recap and Review: Succession Episode 4

There is no sweeter sound to a Succession fan’s ears than Logan Roy uttering his now proverbial catch-phrase, “Fuck off.” It’s rare that a single quote, let alone an entire episode, manages to embody the essence of what makes a show so great. Yet within “Lion in the Meadow,” the fourth episode of the series’ third season, Succession marries the show’s brow beating dialogue with rich plot (no pun intended) to deliver the perfect blend of absurdity and audacity.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Janitors#Hbo#The Castle
thechronicle-news.com

‘Cowboy Bebop’: Branching Out (RECAP)

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Cowboy Bebop Season 1, Episode 4, “Callisto Soul.”]. The villainous Space Warriors give a whole new meaning to “putting down roots” in the live-action Netflix adaptation’s fourth installment, which is loosely based on the original’s “Gateway Shuffle.” Again, there are similarities and there are differences, but the Space Warriors translate better to screen than any of the previous antagonists — mostly because the show keeps the intriguing family dynamic among the eco-terrorists alive.
TV SERIES
thechronicle-news.com

‘CSI: Vegas’: [Spoiler] Is Suspended as Sara & Grissom Investigate Anson Wix (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for CSI: Vegas Episode 7 “In the Blood.”]. Now that Gil Grissom (William Petersen) and Sara Sidle (Jorja Fox) know that Anson Wix (Jamie McShane), leading the suit against David Hodges (Wallace Langham) for supposedly tampering with evidence, is behind everything, they’re making some moves. But he is, too. And that spells trouble for one of the Crime Lab’s new members in the latest episode of CSI: Vegas.
TV SERIES
thechronicle-news.com

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 18 Episode 6: Thanksgiving Turns Tense (RECAP)

It’s Thanksgiving in Shondaland Seattle, and in Grey’s Anatomy Season 18, Episode 6—“Every Day Is a Holiday (With You)”—some docs are carving up turkey, some are carving out R&R, and some are carving in the operating room. “I cut on Thanksgiving, just not on turkey,” Richard (James Pickens Jr.) says.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Variety

Hollywood Reacts to Kyle Rittenhouse’s Not Guilty Verdict: ‘Terrifying Day in America’

After Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all charges for his involvement in the Kenosha, Wis. shootings last year, members of Hollywood spoke out, calling the verdict “hollowing” and saying that “the system defeated true justice, once again.” During the summer 2020 protests in Kenosha over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, Rittenhouse shot and killed two men and injured another with a semi-automatic rifle. He faced several charges, including first-degree reckless homicide and use of a dangerous weapon, two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide. During the trial, Rittenhouse and his...
KENOSHA, WI
tvinsider.com

‘SEAL Team’: Does Jason Save Mandy? (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for SEAL Team Season 5 Episode 6 “Man on Fire.”]. Jason Hayes (David Boreanaz) is definitely a “Man on Fire” in the latest SEAL Team episode (now on Paramount+), as his focus is finding Mandy Ellis (Jessica Paré), held captive by terrorist group SGS, no matter what it takes. But as time’s running out before Bravo’s sent home, do they find her alive?
TV SERIES
maryvilleforum.com

’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’: The Last Straw (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 3, Episode 12.]. The clock is ticking as Kenneth and Armando prepare to walk down the aisle, and Jenny finally gets the green light to marry Sumit. But, is he really ready to settle down again? Plus, Evelin already has here eyes on a divorce…before tying the knot with Corey.
TV SERIES
thechronicle-news.com

‘The Great’: 5 Things to Remember Before Streaming Season 2

It’s a lot of work trying to overthrow one’s own husband, but Catherine (Elle Fanning) makes it look hellishly fun in Hulu‘s The Great. In Season 2, she continues her quest to secure control of the Russian throne from Peter (Nicholas Hoult), but if she believed coup-ing her hubby was a tough job, it’s nothing compared to the task of liberating her nation. As this latest chapter of the period dramedy returns, we’re taking a look at some of the key things to remember about Catherine’s monarchy woes.
TV SERIES
Sentinel

Batgirl: the movie HBO Utmost recruits Ruben Mathieson (Logan, Gladiator) a photography

It is by their social networks that the directors of the movie Batgirl , Adil Un Arbi and Bilal Fallah , made by sober the announcement concerning a person who will be sober charge sober a photograph on their manufacturing DC Comics . This is national insurance plus national insurance less than Bob Mathieson , his name should speak to a lot of cinphiles who, but also a lot of fans of superhero movies, since the interested party is clearly not a kid first attempt in this register.
MOVIES
thechronicle-news.com

‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Star Lennie James on Morgan’s Search for Survivors

That doesn’t look like a nuclear wasteland on Fear the Walking Dead?! Hopeful former leader Morgan Jones (Lennie James) is trekking toward greener pastures, literally. But just because he’s not decked out in his hazmat suit and gas mask to avoid the fallout of the warheads that exploded across Texas in the Season 6 finale doesn’t mean he’ll have an easy trip. “Morgan is still trying to discover how many of his group survived and what he might have to do to bring them all back together,” James says.
TV SERIES
Slate

Netflix’s Power of the Dog Is One of the Best Movies of 2021

The New Zealand-born auteur Jane Campion has to be counted among the most literary of all working filmmakers. Of the eight features she has written and directed over the course of her nearly four-decade career, half have been adaptations of books: An Angel at my Table, The Portrait of a Lady, In the Cut, and now The Power of the Dog, based on a long-neglected 1967 novel by the American Western writer Thomas Savage. Two of the eight have been biopics about individual authors. Not all Campion scripts are wordy—the spare, elliptical dialogue in The Power of the Dog is anything but—but a Campion film tends to have a compactness of story and density of observation that makes it unfold like a novel.
TV SHOWS
thechronicle-news.com

Cowboy Bebop: ‘Speak Like a Child’ Gets the Live-Action Treatment (RECAP)

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Cowboy Bebop Season 1 Episode 7, “Galileo Hustle.”]. One episode tends to show up on pretty much everyone’s “Best of Cowboy Bebop” lists—and that’s “Speak Like a Child.” The episode itself is rather straightforward: Faye receives a mysterious Betamax tape from an unknown source, and Spike and Jet have to hunt down a player so they can see what’s on it. But the final five or so minutes are truly tearjerking: The crew discovers that the tape is of Faye as a child, addressing her older self. “Do you like who you are?” she asks the much-older, despondent, amnesiac Faye. There’s something about the innocence of the question and hopefulness of youth juxtaposed with the tragedy of Faye’s life (she can’t even remember recording that footage) that knocks the wind out of you.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy