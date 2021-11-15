ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Succession’ Stars on Logan’s Frailties & ‘Screwball Comedy’ of Episode 5

By Meaghan Darwish, TV Insider
thechronicle-news.com
 6 days ago

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Succession,...

www.thechronicle-news.com

cartermatt.com

Succession season 3 episode 4: Is Josh out on Logan and Kendall?

When we got into Succession season 3 episode 4 tonight, we had a feeling that we were going to see one heck of an awkward reunion. After all, Logan and Kendall Roy were sent out to Josh’s private island to try to sort things out. Josh is a big investor and with that, he wants his money taken care of in the end.
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

'Succession' Season 3, Episode 4: Alan Ruck on Connor's Decision to Play Dirty (Exclusive)

Now that the Department of Justice has descended upon Waystar RoyCo following Kendall’s (Jeremy Strong) public allegations, Logan’s (Brian Cox) position at the top of the company -- and family -- is on even more shaky ground in season 3 of Succession. And in episode 4, the sharks are circling, with a key investor played by Adrien Brody calling for a truce in the family’s civil war and Connor (Alan Ruck) making his own moves within the Roy rankings.
TV SERIES
imdb.com

‘Succession’ Review: Deciphering the Truth from Logan’s Lies in a Combative Episode 4

[Editor’s Note: The following review contains spoilers for “Succession” Season 3, Episode 4, “Lion in the Meadow.”]. Children’s books and “Succession” don’t typically go hand-in-hand — unless you’re a parent who likes to imagine Logan Roy’s voice whenever you’re reading “Go the Fuck to Sleep” — but Episode 4 makes an uncharacteristically direct reference to Margaret Mahy’s 1969 illustrated story, “A Lion in the Meadow.” In the fanciful tale, a young boy looks out his back window and tells his mother there’s a big, yellow lion roaming around outside. His mother doesn’t believe him, going so far as to tell her son she has a dragon in her matchbox that will protect them, but then the lion walks into their house and starts talking. “Some stories are true, and some aren’t,” he says.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

The ‘Detroiters’ Episode That Will Make You Love a True TV Comedy Gem

[This post originally appeared as part of Recommendation Machine, IndieWire’s daily TV picks feature.] Where to Watch “Detroiters”: Paramount+ I could spend paragraphs explaining why “Detroiters” is one of the best comedies of the past decade. There would be plenty of discussion of the on-screen best-friend chemistry of Sam Richardson and Tim Robinson (here as Sam and Tim, co-heads of upstart Detroit-area ad agency Cramblin Duvet) and an explanation of why this show is the best argument for giving some of the funniest people on the planet the resources to make what they want. But no words can capture the magic of this...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Succession season 3 episode 6 spoilers: Roman’s big revelation

When Succession season 3 episode 6 airs this weekend on HBO, there are a number of big things that we could end up learning. Take, for example, some enormous news all about Roman Roy’s mother. On paper, we imagine that “What It Takes” will be about Logan Roy making his...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Succession: Adrien Brody Breaks Down Kendall and Logan's Tense Beach Summit, Hints at Josh's Next Move

Warning: This post contains spoilers from Season 3, Episode 4 of Succession. When Adrien Brody was given an opportunity to appear on HBO’s Succession, he got strong encouragement from someone close to home. “When my girlfriend found out that I was offered a role in it,” Brody tells TVLine, “she said, ‘I don’t care what the role is! You’re doing it!'” It helped that Brody was also a fan of the show, and that the producers gave him “something wonderful to chew on,” as he puts it: the role of activist investor Josh Aaronson, who tries his best to broker a truce...
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘Succession’ Star Brian Cox Breaks Down Logan’s Reunion With Kendall

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Ghosts, Season 3, Episode 4, “Lion in the Meadow.”]. The raging battle between Logan (Brian Cox) and Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong) had to take a backseat in the latest episode of Succession as the father-son duo put differences aside to protect the family business.
TV SERIES
EW.com

Succession guest star Adrien Brody breaks down latest episode's big confrontation

Imagine being asked to not only guest star on one of your favorite TV shows but getting to appear in an extended sequence with two of the series' most acclaimed actors. That's a scenario Adrien Brody no longer has to fantasize about. The Oscar-winner made an impressive debut on Sunday's episode of Succession playing Waystar Royco investor Josh Aaronson who demands that the warring Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and Kendall (Jeremy Strong) both meet with Aaronson at the billionaire's house in the Hamptons. Speaking with EW, Brody revealed that he is indeed a longtime viewer of the hit HBO show.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Ghosts' Star Sheila Carrasco Breaks Down Flower's 'Flaws' in 'Lovers' Episode (Exclusive)

Following last week's tearjerker episode of Ghosts that saw Pete getting some closure following his very sudden death, the latest installment of the CBS sitcom saw fans getting teary-eyed over Flower's backstory Thursday night. While chatting about the challenges behind her character, actress Sheila Carrasco told PopCulture.com the episode "Flower's Article" was one she thought was "so awesome" to dive into thanks to clever writing helping peel back her character's layers in what she touts is one for the "lovers."
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘Succession’: Brian Cox Delves into Logan Roy’s Endless Disappointment in His Children

When asked about whether or not he had an idea of how long his series would run in a recent interview with Variety, creator Jesse Armstrong said, “All I know is there’s a promise in the ‘Succession’ title, and it can’t go on forever.” Armstrong isn’t wrong. And after the events in the most recent two episodes of the series, it seems like it’s more imperative than ever to determine who will replace Logan Roy (Brian Cox) as the CEO of Waystar Royco when the time comes. For two consecutive weeks, audiences have witnessed Logan at less than his best, a...
TV SERIES
The Ringer

The World’s Angriest Vegetables: Breaking Down Episode 5 of ‘Succession’

Television’s most miserable wealthy family is back to fight over control of Waystar Royco, and The Ringer will be following their scheming every step of the way. Each week, we’ll break down the biggest developments, track who’s leading the literal line of succession, and catalog each episode’s most savage burns, best Cousin Greg–isms, and more. Let’s continue with the fifth episode, “Retired Janitors of Idaho.”
TV SERIES
Eastern Arizona Courier

‘Star Trek: Discovery’: Burnham’s First Episode as Captain Ends on a Shocking Note (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 premiere “Kobayashi Maru.”]. Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) may now be captain of the U.S.S. Discovery — she took command at the end of the Season 3 finale, but we only saw her in the chair long enough to say “let’s fly” — but that’s not going to stop her from being the one to volunteer to head straight into danger. But even she might have to stop and think before acting after witnessing a shocking event at the end of the Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 premiere.
TV SERIES
centraloregondaily.com

Netflix to produce 10-episode comedy series set in last Blockbuster Video

The last Blockbuster in the world and Netflix are teaming up again. Several industry publications and Netflix itself are reporting Randall Park will star in the “single-cam” comedy series set in the video store. Variety magazine said, “it will explore what it takes – and more specifically who it takes...
TV SERIES
thechronicle-news.com

‘Cowboy Bebop’: Branching Out (RECAP)

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Cowboy Bebop Season 1, Episode 4, “Callisto Soul.”]. The villainous Space Warriors give a whole new meaning to “putting down roots” in the live-action Netflix adaptation’s fourth installment, which is loosely based on the original’s “Gateway Shuffle.” Again, there are similarities and there are differences, but the Space Warriors translate better to screen than any of the previous antagonists — mostly because the show keeps the intriguing family dynamic among the eco-terrorists alive.
TV SERIES
Logan Daily News

Logan High puts on perennially popular Wilde comedy

LOGAN – “The Importance of Being Earnest,” written by Oscar Wilde, is getting its spotlight on stage this weekend thanks to Logan High School theater students. This ridiculous comedy takes the audience back to an earlier era for some funny family drama. The show follows both John “Jack” Worthing and...
LOGAN, OH
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Succession’s’ Jeremy Strong to Star in 9/11 First Responders Series

Jeremy Strong is plotting a potential hiatus project. The Succession Emmy winner will star in and exec produce The Best of Us, a limited series that he’s been developing for years alongside Oscar-winning writer Tobias Lindholm (Another Round). The project is being produced by Sister, the company co-founded by Elisabeth Murdoch, Stacey Snider and Jane Featherstone, as part of a first-look deal with Lindholm. A network is not yet attached. The Best of Us will explore the human fallout from the Sept. 11 attacks with their rain of debris and toxic dust. Featuring first responders, students, teachers, New Yorkers and volunteers who worked...
TV & VIDEOS

