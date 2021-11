If you own a Samsung smartphone, there’s a good chance the device was made in a factory in Vietnam. That, however, is likely to change going forward. Samsung reportedly wants to reduce its dependence on Vietnam for the production of new devices. According to The Elec, the company is looking at India and Indonesia as alternative production hubs in Asia, with India likely to gain the most from a potential move. The plan reportedly involves reorganizing production capacity across seven different manufacturing facilities spread across Asia.

