Here are the nominees for the Charlotte Observer high school athlete of the week. Readers can vote as often as they want until Friday, when the poll will close around noon. Kyle Blake, Hickory Ridge Soccer: The Ragin’ Bulls’ sophomore center back helped Hickory Ridge to their first 4A state playoff win in school history with a dominant defensive performance in a 3-0, first round playoff, win at Watauga, No. 1. Blake won 85 percent of the “aerial duels” and helped shutdown the Watauga defense, according to Hickory Ridge soccer coach Sean Noble.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 12 DAYS AGO