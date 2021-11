Ahold Delhaize, the parent of Giant Food and Stop & Shop chains that operates more than 2,000 stores in the U.S. and abroad, is looking to double its digital gains with major investments in its online platforms. On Monday (Nov. 15), the Zaandam, Netherlands-based global grocery giant announced its intentions to double its net consumer online sales and reach eCommerce profitability by 2025. Additionally, the company shared that it expects 70% online sales growth in 2021 on top of 105% growth in 2020 and that, across brands, Ahold Delhaize now has over 33 million loyalty members. To reach its eCommerce growth goals, the company is looking to target the evolving needs of today’s “connected customer.”

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 5 DAYS AGO