Athens, Ohio—The Mercyhurst Women's Basketball team was back on the road Saturday, this time to take on Division I Ohio University in a 90-46 losing effort. The Lakers got on the board first after a layup from Meghan Komendarek, but the Bobcats followed that with a 13-point run to get out to an early lead. Emily Shopene then earned Mercyhurst a couple of points from the free throw line, starting a stretch where the Lakers and Bobcats scored eight points each to finish the quarter.

