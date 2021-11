Dry Cleaning start their sold-out fall North American tour this week, which wraps up with shows at Brooklyn's Market Hotel on November 19 & 20 (both are sold out). The band have just announced that they'll be back in May for more North American shows, including stops in Toronto, Montreal, Somerville, Philadelphia, NYC, Carrboro, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Austin, and Mexico City. All dates are listed, along with a stream of this year's New Long Leg, below.

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO