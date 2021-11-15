Fantastic Chocolate Conifer Cone Cookies

Wienerschnitzel is leaning into fall with the debut of its new Apple Jacks Dipped Cone and Apple Jacks Shake. Apple is one of the most popular fall flavors, but this season, Wienerschnitzel, and its sister brand Hamburger Stand, decided to put a little twist on traditional apple flavors. Instead, the brand teamed up with Kellogg's to launch the new Jacks Dipped Cone and Apple Jacks Shake. The former features a Tastee Freez soft serve dipped in Apple Jacks-flavored cone dip. On the other hand, the Apple Jacks Shake blends Tastee Freez soft serve with the same Apple Jacks cone dip. Both are available at participating Wienerschnitzel and Hamburger Stand locations across the U.S. for a just a limited time this fall season.
