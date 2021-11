In the previous two games the turnover faucet that the Hawkeyes had turned on for the first six games was slowed to a trickle. On Saturday night it was turned on again in Evanston as Iowa intercepted three passes, including a pair by Dane Belton, as the Hawkeyes held off Northwestern, 17-12. Overall, Iowa allowed 363 yards of total offense, with 270 of that coming in the air and quite a bit of it came in the fourth quarter when the Hawkeyes struggled with their footing and tackling.

IOWA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO