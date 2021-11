I really like Brad Miller. That shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise, since this is my third time writing about him in the past six months. In May, I wrote about just how good Miller had been over the past few years. At that time, his 123 wRC+ since the start of 2019 ranked second on the team, behind only Bryce Harper and ahead of guys like Rhys Hoskins and J.T. Realmuto. My point was not that Miller was actually a better hitter than Hoskins or Realmuto, but that he was a lot better than your typical bench bat.

MLB ・ 3 DAYS AGO