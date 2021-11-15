ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

On Faith: Hope is Here Quote of the Week

By Cindy Trane Christeson
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday’s Hope is Here quote of the week, courtesy of On...

kentuckytoday.com

Boyce students faithfully mentor foster children with hope of Gospel impact

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – The 10:18 Society, a student organization at Boyce College, wants to make a difference and be a positive influence in the lives of children in foster care. They partner with Orphan Care Alliance, a Kentucky-based ministry that equips Christians to care for vulnerable children and families,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
highplainsobserver.com

A Secret Faith Is A Shallow Faith

“Jesus asked him, ‘What do you want me to do for you?’ The blind man answered, ‘Teacher, I want to see.'" When God gives you a goal, you need to go public with it. Announce your intention. State the change you want to make in your life. Explain what you’re asking God to do. You need to tell everybody, because a secret faith is a shallow faith.
RELIGION
The Jewish Press

God Is Here – Have Faith – Returning Home [audio]

Natalie begins the show recounting her own aliyah when her children were toddlers and she lived on a kibbutz. That was 16 years ago. First guest, Bluma Ekshtut who made aliyah with her husband and children in 2016, from Dallas to Karnei Shomron. Bluma explained how as a non-religious Jew, raising her children in Israel was like giving them a gift. Next up Zevi Rosenzweig who made aliyah January 2021, from Toronto to Mod’iin. Zevi explained the process of letting the kids “find their way” and the pros and cons with moving to an Anglo community. Final guest, Ezra Ridgely, who made aliyah just 2 weeks ago, and is seeing god’s hand helping him in all these little ways.
RELIGION
Orange Leader

FAITH: 30 Weeks to Oneness Covenant not Convenience

I’ve been told that people do what they want to do. Why is there such a struggle to be committed? I’ve asked this question and have gotten an array of answers. What it boils down to is that people truly do what they want to do. In my research I’ve...
ORANGE, TX
Victor Hugo
tucson.com

True faith

On this day I will share a small reflection on faith and hope, which in the last two years have been filled with fear, sadness, discouragement. But what the Bible tells us about it is. In the passage from Hebrews 11:1 it says; Faith is therefore the certainty of what...
TUCSON, AZ
Wilson County News

Shaping us down here to fit in up there; hold fast to faith

“Be A Chickadee,” by Caleb Smith (Country Magazine June/July 2018) The Red-tailed Hawk is the apex predator in the skies of north Georgia. But just the other day, as I was setting on my porch, I saw a small Chickadee attack one. Chickadees are tiny, weighing less than an ounce, and they lack the hawk’s talons or sharp beak. But here was this enormous hawk, beating its wings as hard as it could, trying to escape the aggressive ball of fluff chasing after it. Surely the chickadee knew it wouldn’t be able to leave a scratch on the hawk, right? Maybe the chickadee knew but didn’t care. Perhaps whatever the hawk threatened was so important in the chickadee’s mind that their actual sizes didn’t matter.
FLORESVILLE, TX
pinejournal.com

Finding Faith: Called to serve during Thanksgiving week

In the Gospel of Matthew 25:40, Jesus tells us: “Truly I tell you, just as you did it to one of the least of these who are members of my family, you did it to me.”. Jesus is explaining to the righteous of his day that to inherit the Kingdom of God, they first have to display their faith on earth by feeding the hungry, giving something to drink to the thirsty, befriending the stranger, clothing the naked, healing the sick and visiting those in prison.
HOMELESS
Orange Leader

FAITH: Faith is the key

In today’s complex living with all the hustle and bustle going on in our lives most days become pretty busy and a lot of times troubled. Whether we listen to the news, or have a conversation with someone else it seems that our society at this time is very troubled. It’s a time of pandemic, increases in cancer, heart ailments, high blood pressure, obesity, mental health and diabetes, the ailments just seem to go on and on. There is also the stresses of just month to month budgeting the finances, paying bills, taxes, house insurance, car insurance, life insurance and the list goes on and on. I found that what has helped me the most down through the years has been my Faith walk with Christ. I’d like to refer to a scripture that has helped me if I may. It is found in the Old Testament in Hebrews chaptr. 29 vs. 11 and reads, “For I know the plans I have to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”
ORANGE, TX
#Faith
TVShowsAce

Robyn Brown ‘Acting’ Sympathetic, Christine Let’s Loose

Is Sister Wives star Robyn Brown sympathetic to the plural family’s struggles? Plus, Christine lets her frustrations loose in Season 16. Keep reading for all the details about the explosive new trailer. Season 16 to document Christine Brown leaving plural family?. Christine Brown couldn’t wait to announce the end of...
TV SERIES
The Independent

Hospice nurse reveals what people say before dying

A hospice nurse from California has revealed what most people say before they die.Julie, who goes only by her first name on social media, has been working as a hospice nurse in Los Angeles for the past five years and has been educating people about death on TikTok.Hospice care is a type of health care that focuses on relieving a terminally ill patient’s pain and symptoms and attending to their emotional and spiritual needs at the end of life.“I love educating patients and families about what to expect with hospices and what to expect with the specific disease they are...
ENTERTAINMENT
TVShowsAce

‘My 600-lb Life’: Where Is Bianca Hayes Now?

Since My 600-lb Life debuted in 2012, viewers have seen dozens of morbidly obese hopefuls embark on their weight loss journeys with the ultimate goal of receiving medical intervention from Dr. Younan Nowzaradan aka Dr. Now. Bianca Hayes was one of those looking for help. While many of the people...
WEIGHT LOSS

