Texas State played a nearly perfect set of volleyball in the second frame of its home finale on Sunday against Arkansas State. The Red Wolves were held to just three kills but also committed three attacking errors, resulting in a .000 hitting percentage. The Bobcats countered with 18 kills and zero errors on 24 swings, hitting at .750%. The maroon and gold’s only flaws were giving up three service errors, which accounted for almost half of the visitors’ points in the 25-7 win.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO