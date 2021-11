This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. It looked like the Ottawa Redblacks were scripting a finish like they have way too many times during this Canadian Football League season. Good defence. Good special teams. Bad offence. But that’s why they play the games, right? The Redblacks bounced back from an 18-3 half-time deficit to stun the Montreal Alouettes 19-18 on Friday night at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The loss pushes the Alouettes into third place, giving the East Division semi-final home advantage to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, who close their regular season against the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday.

