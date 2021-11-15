ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

AP Exclusive: 'Sesame Street' debuts Asian American muppet

By TERRY TANG
WDBO
WDBO
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uRIvv_0cwpRM5700
TV--Sesame Street-Asian American Muppet Ernie, a muppet from the popular children's series "Sesame Street," appears with new character Ji-Young, the first Asian American muppet, on the set of the long-running children's program in New York on Nov. 1, 2021. Ji-Young is Korean American and has two passions: rocking out on her electric guitar and skateboarding. (AP Photo/Noreen Nasir) (Noreen Nasir)

What's in a name? Well, for Ji-Young, the newest muppet resident of “Sesame Street,” her name is a sign she was meant to live there.

“So, in Korean traditionally the two syllables they each mean something different and Ji means, like, smart or wise. And Young means, like, brave or courageous and strong,” Ji-Young explained during a recent interview. “But we were looking it up and guess what? Ji also means sesame.”

At only 7 years old, Ji-Young is making history as the first Asian American muppet in the “Sesame Street” canon. She is Korean American and has two passions: rocking out on her electric guitar and skateboarding. The children’s TV program, which first aired 52 years ago this month, gave The Associated Press a first look at its adorable new occupant.

Ji-Young will formally be introduced in “See Us Coming Together: A Sesame Street Special.” Simu Liu, Padma Lakshmi and Naomi Osaka are among the celebrities appearing in the special, which will drop Thanksgiving Day on HBO Max, “Sesame Street” social media platforms and on local PBS stations.

Some of Ji-Young’s personality comes from her puppeteer. Kathleen Kim, 41 and Korean American, got into puppetry in her 30s. In 2014, she was accepted into a “Sesame Street” workshop. That evolved into a mentorship and becoming part of the team the following year. Being a puppeteer on a show Kim watched growing up was a dream come true. But helping shape an original muppet is a whole other feat.

“I feel like I have a lot of weight that maybe I’m putting on myself to teach these lessons and to be this representative that I did not have as a kid,” Kim said. But fellow puppeteer Leslie Carrara-Rudolph — who performs Abby Cadabby — reminded her, “It’s not about us ... It’s about this message.”

Ji-Young’s existence is the culmination of a lot of discussions after the events of 2020 — George Floyd’s death and anti-Asian hate incidents. Like a lot of companies, “Sesame Street” reflected on how it could “meet the moment,” said Kay Wilson Stallings, executive vice-president of Creative and Production for Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit organization behind “Sesame Street.”

Sesame Workshop established two task forces — one to look at its content and another to look at its own diversity. What developed was Coming Together, a multi-year initiative addressing how to talk to children about race, ethnicity and culture.

One result was 8-year-old Tamir. While not the show's first Black muppet, he was one of the first used to talk about subjects like racism.

“When we knew we were going to be doing this work that was going to focus on the Asian and Pacific Islanders experience, we of course knew we needed to create an Asian muppet as well,” Stallings said.

These newer muppets — their personalities and their looks — were remarkably constructed in a matter of a months. The process normally takes at least a couple of years. There are outside experts and a cross-section of employees known as the “culture trust” who weigh in on every aspect of a new muppet, Stallings said.

For Kim, it was crucial that Ji-Young not be “generically pan-Asian.”

“Because that’s something that all Asian Americans have experienced. They kind of want to lump us into this monolithic ‘Asian,'" Kim said. "So it was very important that she was specifically Korean American, not just like, generically Korean, but she was born here.”

One thing Ji-Young will help teach children is how to be a good “upstander.” “Sesame Street” first used the term on its “The Power of We” TV special last year, which featured Tamir.

“Being an upstander means you point out things that are wrong or something that someone does or says that is based on their negative attitude towards the person because of the color of their skin or the language they speak or where they’re from,” Stallings said. “We want our audience to understand they can be upstanders.”

In “See Us Coming Together,” Sesame Street is preparing for Neighbor Day where everyone shares food, music or dance from their culture. Ji-Young becomes upset after a kid, off screen, tells her “to go back home,” an insult commonly flung at Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. But she feels empowered after Sesame Street's other Asian American residents, guest stars and friends like Elmo assure her that she belongs as much as anyone else.

The fact that Ji-Young was created to counter anti-Asian sentiment makes her more special to Kim in some ways.

“I remember like the Atlanta shootings and how terrifying that was for me,” Kim said. “My one hope, obviously, is to actually help teach what racism is, help teach kids to be able to recognize it and then speak out against it. But then my other hope for Ji-Young is that she just normalizes seeing different kinds of looking kids on TV.”

Vanessa Leung, co-executive director of Coalition for Asian American Children and Families, is excited about Ji-Young. The organization was not involved in Ji-Young's creation but previously consulted on anti-racism content for Sesame Workshop. It matters when Asian American families, especially with many of them being immigrant families, can see themselves reflected in an institution like “Sesame Street," Leung said.

“It sparks curiosity and early understanding of the diversity of our community, the beauty in the diversity of our community,” Leung said.

Ji-Young will be heavily present throughout the new season, Stallings reassured. She also won't just be utilized for content related to racial justice. She will pop up in various digital programs, live-action and animated.

As the new kid on the street, Ji-Young is looking forward to showing her friends and neighbors aspects of Korean culture such as the food. She loves cooking dishes like tteokbokki (chewy rice cakes) with her halmoni (grandmother). And she already has one “Sesame Street” friend who wants a sample.

“I would love to try it,” said Ernie, who joined Ji-Young's interview. “You know, I’ve tried bulgogi. I really like bulgogi. I’m gonna guess that maybe old buddy Bert has not tried Korean food.”

Having already made several famous friends on “Sesame Street,” is there anyone Ji-Young still really wants to meet?

“The Linda Lindas because they're so cool,” Ji-Young said, referring to the teenage punk rock band. “And they rock out and they’re cool girls and most of them are Asian. They’re my heroes. If we can get the Linda Lindas on ‘Sesame Street,’ I would show them around.”

___

Terry Tang is a member of The Associated Press' Race and Ethnicity team. Follow her on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ttangAP

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
imdb.com

TikTok Star Huey Haha Dead at 22

Update: A Sacramento Police Department spokesperson confirmed Huey Haha died on Oct. 25. The spokesperson stated, "The preliminary investigation into that incident indicated no foul play and the investigation was turned over to the Sacramento County Coroner's Office." ______ TikTok star Huey Haha is dead, leaving behind 2-year-old daughter Princess. On Wednesday, Oct. 27, Huey's friends Coby and Hype Boii shared a series of photos and videos with the 22-year-old influencer, writing, "Used to saying Rip but this hurt the most. we always hated comedy cuz all people see is laughs, not what we hadda do or go through. They already took the fun out the...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
enstarz.com

Ben Affleck Leaving Jennifer Lopez Because of Their Busy Careers? Singer Reportedly Pressuring Actor To Do THIS

Fans from all over the world have been gushing over Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck after they reconciled this year. The couple has since attended numerous red carpet events together and even shared their love on social media. However, behind the sweetness that they portray in the public, one report alleges that there is something bad going on between them; is this true?
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

Is Ellie on 90 Day Fiance pregnant with Victor's baby?

Ellie Rose and Victor McLean’s love story has left quite a significant mark on 90 Day Fiance viewers, ever since they joined the show. The pair began dating after Ellie, who is based in Seattle, visited Providencia – where she laid eyes on her now-partner Victor. But TLC fans began...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Padma Lakshmi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sesame Workshop#Sesame Street#Asian American#Korean Food#Ap#Korean American#The Associated Press#Anti Asian
Reality Tea

Hulu Will Release A Documentary About Jen Shah’s Arrest Called “The Housewife & The Shah Shocker”

It’s finally happened, people — Bravo has finally graced us with the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City episode featuring the arrest of Jen Shah. Also known as The Great Shah-rrest. Jen and Stuart Smith are being accused of fraud and money laundering after allegedly running a decade-long telemarketing scheme. So the smoke and mirrors show […] The post Hulu Will Release A Documentary About Jen Shah’s Arrest Called “The Housewife & The Shah Shocker” appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Variety

‘Black Lightning,’ ‘True Story’ Star William Catlett Signs With Sugar23 (EXCLUSIVE)

William Catlett has signed with Sugar23. The actor, who next appears in Netflix’s limited series “True Story” alongside Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes, will be managed by Meredith Wechter, Jake Fleischman and Sukee Chew. Catlett is also a writer, director and producer. Catlett has a busy dance card. He will soon appear in Lionsgate’s “The Devil You Know” with Omar Epps and this year wrapped a recurring role on the CW’s superhero drama series “Black Lightning.” He recently starred in HBO Max’s “Charm City Kings” and appeared in an episode of the cable channel’s “Lovecraft Country.” Catlett’s credits also include “Force of Nature,”...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Insecure’ Star Yvonne Orji Sets Variety Special at HBO (EXCLUSIVE)

Yvonne Orji has set up a variety special at HBO, Variety has learned exclusively. The project is in the early stages so details are scarce, but sources say it would incorporate comedy elements beyond traditional stand up and would dive into the Nigerian-American experience. Orji will write and executive produce in addition to starring. Odenkirk Provissiero’s DC Wade will also executive produce along with and Art & Industry’s Michelle Caputo and Shannon Hartman, who all previously worked with Orji on her HBO stand up special “Momma, I Made It!” News of the special comes as the hit HBO comedy series “Insecure” is preparing...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Jesse Eisenberg to Star in FX On Hulu Limited Series ‘Fleishman Is In Trouble’

Jesse Eisenberg is set as title character the male lead opposite Lizzy Caplan in FX’s Fleishman is in Trouble, a limited series adaptation of Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s New York Times bestselling debut novel of the same name. Created by Brodesser-Akner, the story is centered on recently separated forty-something Toby Fleishman (Eisenberg) who dives into the brave new world of app-based dating with the kind of success he never had dating in his youth, before he got married at the tail-end of medical school. But just at the start of his first summer of sexual freedom, his ex-wife, Rachel, disappears, leaving him with...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Business Wire

Now Available From Watertower Music

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WaterTower Music is excited to announce today’s release of the King Richard (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), which features the music of Oscar nominated- and Emmy Award-winning composer Kris Bowers (“Green Book,” “Bridgerton,” “Dear White People,” “The United States vs. Billie Holiday,” “Respect”). Warner Bros. Pictures’ “King Richard” stars two-time Oscar nominee Will Smith (“Ali,” “The Pursuit of Happyness,” “Bad Boys for Life”), under the direction of Reinaldo Marcus Green (“Monsters and Men”) as Richard Williams, a man determined to write his daughters, Venus and Serena, into history. Training on Compton, California’s neglected tennis courts—rain or shine—the girls are shaped by their father’s unyielding commitment and their mother’s balanced perspective and keen intuition, defying the seemingly insurmountable odds and prevailing expectations laid before them. The King Richard (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) will be released today, November 19, the same day the film is released in U.S. theaters and on HBO Max via the Ad-Free plan; it will be available on HBO Max for 31 days from theatrical release.
MUSIC
tucson.com

TV Best Bets for November 19

Michael Foster (Colin Lawrence) is a firefighter and devoted single father to 8-year-old Lily (Bianca Lawrence), an aspiring ballerina. After a video of Michael and Lily doing an adorable ballet routine goes viral, Michael becomes the most eligible bachelor, as women everywhere want to date this adorable dad. However, the only woman Michael has eyes for is Lily’s ballet teacher, Olivia (AnnaLynne McCord). Will Michael be able to dance his way into Olivia’s heart?
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Participant Honored with American Cinematheque’s Inaugural Power of Cinema Award

The American Cinematheque will be honoring Participant with its inaugural Power of Cinema Award. Led by CEO David Linde, Participant is celebrating 17 years since its founding, and has a body of work that speaks for itself, from the Oscar-winning productions of “Spotlight” and “An Inconvenient Truth,” to say nothing of the 100-plus projects that have marked the company with supreme class and distinction. Each year, the company averages up to six narrative features films, five documentaries, three episodic television series and more than 30 hours of digital short-form programming. “When Jeff Skoll founded Participant, it was with the goal of...
MOVIES
Variety

Samantha Boscarino, Griffin Johnson to Star in ‘Diamond in the Rough’ Movie From Creator Plus (EXCLUSIVE)

Creator Plus, a movie studio and distribution startup centered on digital influencers, has greenlit its second feature-length film: Country-club comedy “Diamond in the Rough,” starring Samantha Boscarino (Disney’s “Good Luck Charlie”) and TikTok star and entrepreneur Griffin Johnson (MTV’s “Ridiculousness”). Production is slated to begin this week in Los Angeles. Creator Plus expects to release the movie on its digital sell-through platform in the spring of 2022. The film joins the startup’s first film project, “Jane,” starring Madelaine Petsch (“Riverdale”), who is also producing, singer-songwriter Chlöe Bailey (part of sister duo Chloe x Halle), Melissa Leo (“The Fighter”), Ian Owens and model...
MOVIES
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
15K+
Followers
38K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy