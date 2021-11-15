FutureCast: Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams Needs Help (and Needs to be Better) vs. Iowa State

The question going into Waco was whether Oklahoma’s Caleb Williams would play like a Heisman Trophy candidate or a true freshman.

Sooner Nation got an emphatic answer on Saturday as OU was beaten 27-14 by Baylor and Williams struggled.

Williams’ “Superman” persona finally met his Lex Luthor — Baylor coach Dave Aranda — and the Kryptonite was indeed green.

Williams looked very much of this earth as he struggled to find receivers, couldn’t escape the pocket and did almost nothing of consequence until the final minutes — well after the game was decided (but apparently not enough to Aranda’s liking).

“A lot of guys fought their tail off,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said, “but it just wasn't clean. A lot of mistakes.”

Williams completed just 10-of-19 passes for 146 yards — and that’s including the 50-yarder to Jadon Haselwood in the final minutes. He threw a bad interception in the first quarter, then threw a worse interception in the third quarter.

Williams wasn’t able to read the Baylor secondary coverages as Aranda and his staff disguised things and kept Williams and his receivers confused all day.

Pass protection wasn't a big problem against Baylor. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

“He made a couple errors here and there,” Riley said. “I think most of his frustration came from, we had a lot of plays there that we, for one reason or another, didn't make.”

It didn’t help Williams that three completions bounced off the hands of his receivers. It also didn’t help that the officials let Baylor defensive backs play a more physical style of play than what Williams had seen previously in his young college career (Baylor did get flagged for two defensive holding infractions but there could have been more, although officials called it both ways for the most part).

And it likely didn’t help that Williams’ valuable right hand was stepped on by a Baylor defender, and he spent several minutes trying to shake off the discomfort.

“It probably affected it a little bit,” Riley said.

Ultimately, Williams was lost — and Riley benched him in favor of Spencer Rattler. Sort of.

More on that later.

Riley made the right call to reboot his freshman QB when he did. When Williams came out late in the third quarter, he had displayed maybe the top tendency that Riley can’t abide from his quarterbacks: indecision.

Most times, Williams would drop to pass, pat the ball, bounce in the pocket, wait, then hesitate before either trying to run, throwing it away or just throwing it into traffic.

“We were a little stale, honestly,” Riley said, “and had a little stretch there, end of the second quarter and kinda the beginning of the third quarter, where we had a few things there that he missed that he just typically doesn't miss.”

Riley said he was “looking for a little bit of a spark” when he inserted Rattler into the lineup.

He didn’t get it, as Rattler played the final drive of the third quarter and the first drive of the fourth quarter and produced zero points. Rattler completed 4-of-6 passes for 36 yards before Riley turned again to Williams to finish the game. Rattler was also sacked twice on his two possessions (Williams was dropped three times).

Williams did direct OU’s final scoring drive to cut Baylor’s 24-7 lead to 24-14 with 2:26 to play. But by that time, Baylor was playing a very basic prevent-type coverage — which didn’t work.

Riley said Rattler “had a good week” of practice and added, “I've told you guys, I feel like I've got a tremendous room there and so I went with Spencer. And again, you've got to make those decisions in the heat of the moment. At that point, I felt like it was the right decision.”

It was. But make no mistake — this quarterback competition is not open. Not in the slightest. Riley did what he had to do in the moment give his team a chance to win: make a simple substitution to spark the offense. It didn’t work.

But Saturday wasn’t Riley re-opening the Sooner QB Derby.

Rattler’s quarterback trainer said last week that Rattler would be leaving Oklahoma after this season — a “no-brainer,” Mike Giovando told the Arizona Republic.

Riley’s not going to turn the keys to this offense over to Rattler at this point — or anyone but Williams.

“I’m pretty sure that (Williams) going back and leading that drive at the end, I’m pretty sure it was a huge confidence boost for him,” said wideout Marvin Mims. “With Spencer going in there, I’m not sure how he felt or anything. I haven’t had much conversations with coaches or anything about that.”

Moving forward, it’s clear that it’s still Williams who gives Oklahoma the best chance to win.

Of course, these days, the definition of “win” has shifted — from College Football Playoff to a seventh consecutive Big 12 Championship.

But looking ahead, things don’t get any easier for the Washington Wunderkind.

In OU's 2021 home finale, he and his teammates host Iowa State on Saturday morning — an Iowa State team that lost again on Saturday, this time to Texas Tech on a 62-yard walk-off field goal — but still an Iowa State team that beat OU last year, pushed the Sooners to the brink in the Big 12 title game, brought back 19 starters, opened the season at No. 7 in the AP Top 25 and had more preseason All-Big 12 players than anyone.

Iowa State has underachieved this season. Matt Campbell’s Cyclones are now just 6-4. That doesn’t make them any lesser in talent — especially on defense. The Cyclones are elite, from defensive end Will McDonald to linebacker Mike Rose to safety Greg Eisworth.

But as Texas Tech showed Saturday night in Lubbock with a 31-point first half and 529 yards total offense, Iowa State’s defense can also be had.

Just like Baylor did Saturday in Waco, Cyclones defensive coordinator Jon Heacock will disguise pass coverages and send blitzes and make changes and try to confuse and even rattle Williams.

And just like he did against the Bears, Williams will have trouble trusting what he sees. He’ll need help — better execution out of his receivers, for one thing, more good pass protection for another. And some semblance of a running game would help.

If he doesn’t get those, Oklahoma could very well go into its post-Thanksgiving Bedlam showdown at 9-2 and an underdog to a top-10 Oklahoma State squad.

“Still a whole lot left for this football team,” Riley said. “That's the advantage of winning your first nine games, is you do set yourself up to be able to overcome something like this.”