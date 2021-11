GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Detectives say a man found dead in a flipped over Nissan Altima in Garland this morning, Nov. 17, was murdered. Garland Police and Fire found him at 12:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of Rosewood Hills Drive. When they removed the victim’s body, officers and paramedics observed that he had gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced.

GARLAND, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO