Laura Schwab knew she would be taking a risk by joining Rivian, the Irvine-based electric vehicle startup. The company was in a race with Ford, Tesla and General Motors to have the first mass-market, all-electric pickup truck to market. Schwab was tasked with effectively building Rivian's sales and marketing operations from scratch, less than a year before the first orders for their R1T electric pickup truck were supposed to be met — all for a lower salary than what she'd earned in stints at Aston Martin of the Americas and Jaguar Land Rover North America.

IRVINE, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO