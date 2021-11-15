ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

BOJ’s Kuroda says China’s property woes unlikely to trigger global shock

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TOKYO (Reuters) – Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday that China’s property sector woes were...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
kfgo.com

China’s land sales slump for 4th month as property woes worsen

BEIJING (Reuters) – The Chinese government’s revenue from land sales slumped for a fourth month in October compared with year ago levels, as cash-strapped developers moved cautiously on land buying after tighter regulatory curbs on fresh borrowing. The value of government land sales in October declined 13.14% from a year...
ECONOMY
CNBC

ECB’s Lagarde says a rate hike unlikely for 2022; euro slides

Lagarde was speaking to the Frankfurt European Banking Congress on Friday, when she warned that the ECB "must not rush into a premature tightening" of monetary policy. The euro fell following Lagarde's comments, dropping to $1.1301 against the dollar. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde reiterated on Friday that the...
BUSINESS
AFP

Japan unveils record $490 bn stimulus to boost pandemic recovery

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced a record $490 billion stimulus for the world's third-largest economy Friday as he looks to shore up the country's patchy pandemic recovery. The 56 trillion yen injection, the third since the Covid crisis struck last year, "is enough to deliver a sense of safety and hope to the Japanese people", Kishida said. The vast spending plans are expected to be approved by the cabinet later in the day and reportedly include cash and coupon handouts to families with children under 18 who meet an income cap, as well as pay rises for nurses and careworkers. It comes after Japan's economy shrank far more than expected in the second quarter as leaders struggled to overcome virus surges by imposing containment measures in Tokyo and other cities.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Haruhiko Kuroda
dallassun.com

Bonds, Stocks, Economy: How China's Property Woes AreSpillingOverseas

SAN FRANCISCO - Marco Metzler of Switzerland gets 2,000 new followers a day on LinkedIn, all watching to see what will happen to his money. Metzler invested $50,000 last month in the offshore bonds of real estate developer China Evergrande Group to see if he would get any returns. The former Fitch Ratings analyst is not expecting much. He's out to prove a point about China's troubled property sector by chronicling the fate of his investment on social media.
ECONOMY
wsau.com

Analysis-China’s real estate woes sap property investment products

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Chinese investors are abandoning an age-old attachment to property investment products and seeking returns in equities and other corners of the capital markets, as the authorities crack down on the debt-fuelled property sector. The flow of cash into property investment products issued by trust companies has slumped...
REAL ESTATE
moneyweek.com

Don’t worry about the global population explosion – it’s unlikely to happen

If you were at COP26 this week you might have seen a massive (but still quite cute) inflatable baby wearing a slogan T-shirt (“smaller families, cooler planet”) floating around the international climate summit. It was installed by the campaigning group Population Matters to highlight what it sees as the growing...
INDIA
NPR

'The China Shock' and the downsides of globalization

Almost a decade ago, three economists began a research project to see what happened to American communities after China cannonballed into the global marketplace at the turn of the millennium. Although opening trade with China resulted in cheaper goods for American consumers and helped lift millions of Chinese people out of poverty, the researchers found that it also killed over a million American manufacturing jobs and wreaked havoc on communities across America's heartland. It came to be known as "the China Shock."
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reuters#Bank Of Japan
Business Insider

An economic slowdown in China would have global consequences, says Yellen. Her comments come amid concerns that Evergrande's woes could spark a financial crisis.

The US government is monitoring the real-estate debt crisis in China closely, said Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. A slowdown in China would have "global consequences," Yellen told CBS' "Face the Nation." China real-estate giant Evergrande is grappling with looming defaults, prompting concerns over contagion.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
FXStreet.com

BoJ Gov Kuroda: Japan's consumer inflation likely to accelerate near 1% towards the middle of next year

The Bank of Japan's governor, Haruhiko Kuroda, stated the following comments:. Japan's economic recovery is delayed somewhat. Stagnation in Japan's consumption has been prolonged. Exports, output hovering on a weak note. Service consumption to remain under pressure from covid, temporary slowdown in exports, output likely to continue. The mechanism for...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

BOJ’ Kuroda: Important for forex to move stably reflecting economic fundamentals

Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda crosses wires, via Reuters, during early Monday. The BOJ Boss promotes softer Japanese yen (JPY) while ruling out negative implications of the same on the economy. Key quotes. Don't see current weak yen as particularly negative for Japan's economy. Important for forex to...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

BoJ Kuroda: Recovery mechanism maintained, inflation to hit 1% mid 2022

In a speech with business leaders, BoJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said that CPI is likely to “increase moderately in positive territory for the time being”, reflecting rise in energy prices. Thereafter, “it is projected to increase gradually to about 1 percent as the output gap turns positive around the middle of next year.”
BUSINESS
Bloomberg

China’s Slowdown Poses Threat for Global Recovery

Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast. China’s V-shaped economic rebound is fading faster than expected, catching analysts off guard and posing a new headwind for the already uneven global recovery.
ECONOMY
etftrends.com

Will China’s Real Estate Woes Cause Bearishness in the U.S.?

China’s Evergrande crisis exposed cracks in the country’s real estate sector, and this could have a domino effect on other countries around the globe, including the U.S. — or could it?. The U.S. is all too familiar with a real estate crisis, as overinflated housing values coupled with risky, poorly-underwritten...
REAL ESTATE
NBC Los Angeles

China's Shock Climate Deal With the U.S. Sparks Some Cautious Optimism

LONDON — A joint declaration between the United States and China, in which the two superpowers said they would work together on a number of climate-related actions, has taken many by surprise. Announced Wednesday during the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland, the declaration covers a number of issues,...
POLITICS
yicaiglobal.com

China’s Shenyang Awaits Official Word on Reported Easing of Property Curbs

(Yicai Global) Nov. 11 -- Following online reports that the government of Shenyang city in northeastern China was planning to relax restrictions on property sales, a local official said his department had not yet received notice to that effect. “We’re waiting for official documents and instructions from the top,” the...
REAL ESTATE
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

64K+
Followers
28K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy