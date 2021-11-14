ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens still on top in AFC North despite Week 10 loss

By Robert Sobus
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens (6-3) suffered a Week 10 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Thursday and their first-place lead in the AFC North appeared to be in jeopardy. However, Baltimore received some help from their division rivals by way of them dropping games themselves or just not playing at all.

With the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) on a bye, the focus shifted to the Cleveland Browns who entered the week 5-4 and the Pittsburgh Steelers, who boasted a 5-3 record.

The Browns traveled to Foxboro to take on the New England Patriots. After Cleveland’s first-drive ended in a touchdown, the team would not find the end zone for the remainder of the game. New England scored 45 points and defeated the Browns 45-7.

Cleveland also lost quarterback Baker Mayfield in the third quarter after he took a hit from former Ravens linebacker Matthew Judon.

Cleveland (5-5) fell to fourth place of the tough AFC North.

Pittsburgh entered Week 10 with a four-game winning streak and hosted the winless Detroit Lions. The Steelers were without quarterback Ben Roethlisberger who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday. In a matchup that Pittsburgh would be heavily favored in, this game did not feel that way.

The Steelers would go into overtime with Detroit tied at 16 and would do nothing with it for the final ten minutes. The Lions and Pittsburgh would finish the game in a tie following a sloppy performance.

The Steelers (5-3-1) held their second-place spot in the division.

With the division being so tight, the remaining eight weeks for Baltimore will be crucial. The Ravens have five division games remaining on their schedule, including a tough stretch of a home game against Cleveland followed by away matchups with Pittsburgh and then the Browns away in Weeks 12, 13, and 14. The AFC North is up for grabs, and any team could make a run. However, for now Baltimore remains on top at 6-3.

Ben Roethlisberger
