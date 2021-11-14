ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Norfolk Tides catcher Rutschman earns MiLB Rawlings Gold Glove Award

By Megan Plain
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinor League Baseball and Rawlings Sporting Goods Company, Inc., today announced the nine recipients of the 2021 Rawlings Gold Glove Award® for defensive excellence. Adley Rutschman won the award at the catcher position, making him the second player to win the award in Norfolk Tides history. Since the Tides joined Baltimore’s...

