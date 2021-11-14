Norfolk Tides catcher Rutschman earns MiLB Rawlings Gold Glove Award

Whit Merrifield and Salvador Perez are snubbed. Andrew Benintendi and Michael A. Taylor each won their first Gold Glove Award on Sunday night as Rawlings Sporting Goods announced its winners on ESPN. Whit Merrifield and Salvador Perez were also up for Gold Glove Awards, but fell short. Marcus Semien of the Blue Jays won the award at second base and Sean Murphy of the Athletics won it at catcher. Benintendi and Taylor were each in their first season with the Royals. Andrew Benintendi tied for the lead among all American League left fielders in Defensive Runs Saved, winning honors over Randy Arozarena of the Rays and Lourdes Gurriel, Jr of the Blue Jays. It is the fifth consecutive year a Royals left fielder has won the award - Alex Gordon won the previous four. Michael Taylor led all outfielders in Ultimate Zone Rating and led all centerfielders in Defensive Runs Above Average, while finishing second among all players in Defensive Saved. He is the first Royals centerfielder to win the award.
