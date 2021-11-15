ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Suns extend win streak with victory over skidding Rockets

By Field Level Media
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24o7ad_0cwokA2500

Devin Booker scored a game-high 26 points and JaVale McGee recorded a double-double as the Phoenix Suns extended their winning streak to eight games with a 115-89 victory over the host Houston Rockets on Sunday.

Booker tallied 16 first-quarter points to get the Suns off to a solid start while McGee excelled filling the void for Deandre Ayton (leg). McGee added three blocked shots to his 19 points and 14 rebounds to anchor the Suns’ interior defense as Phoenix took advantage of another ragged display of ball handling from Houston.

The Rockets, last in the league with 18.9 turnovers per game, totaled 23 turnovers that Phoenix converted into 22 points. Those miscues, in addition to 7-for-32 3-point shooting, stalled any attempt for the Rockets to snap a skid that reached 11 consecutive games.

Christian Wood paired 17 points with eight rebounds for Houston while the starting backcourt of Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green totaled 24 points, eight assists and 10 turnovers. Rookie Alperen Sengun produced his first career double-double with 10 points and 10 boards off the bench.

The Rockets mustered a spirited effort despite their avalanche of turnovers and trailed by only four points at 27-23 entering the second period despite committing nine turnovers in the first quarter. A Green layup at the 3:30 mark of the second kept the deficit at four before Mikal Bridges (14 points, six rebounds) followed a McGee three-point play with a 3-pointer that pushed the Suns’ lead to 43-33.

Wood sank a late 3 for the Rockets, who cut the margin to 51-44 at the break. But Houston posted as many turnovers as field goals (eight) in the second period, enabling the Suns to maintain control despite shooting just 39.6 percent in the first half. Phoenix had 17 points on 17 Houston turnovers at the intermission.

While Houston opened the second half 0-for-4, the Suns turned a 7-0 spurt that featured a 3-pointer by Chris Paul (15 points, seven steals) and two Booker free throws and a layup into a 14-point advantage. Frank Kaminsky pushed the lead to 71-50 with two free throws with 5:16 left in the third and the Rockets struggled to maintain close contact for the remainder of the second half.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

Kenyon Martin on Lakers' Carmelo Anthony Playing Against His Son: 'It Was Dope'

Former NBA star Kenyon Martin enjoyed seeing his son, Kenyon Martin Jr., go up against one of his former teammates recently. When asked about Martin Jr. and the Rockets facing Carmelo Anthony and the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday and Tuesday, K-Mart told TMZ Sports: "It was dope. Strange feeling at first but testament to Melo for one. ... His longevity in his craft. Still playing at a high level."
NBA
southernillinoisnow.com

Suns win 8th straight, Rockets 11th loss

UNDATED (AP) — The Phoenix Suns ran their winning streak to eight straight and handed Houston its 11th loss in a row with a 115-89 victory. Devin Booker had 26 points and six assists to lead the Suns. Phoenix shot 43% and was 14 of 40 on 3-pointers. Elsewhere in...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Javale Mcgee
Person
Frank Kaminsky
Person
Jalen Green
Person
Mikal Bridges
Person
Christian Wood
Person
Kevin Porter Jr.
Person
Devin Booker
Claremore Progress

OKC Thunder: Lu Dort continues hot streak, scores career-high 34 points in win over Rockets

As the Oklahoma City Thunder put the final touches on their 101-89 victory over Houston on Wednesday, there was one player that stood out among the rest. It was Dort who helped the Thunder hold off Houston down the stretch, scoring 10 of the team’s final 16 points. His second basket in that stretch came after the Rockets cut the lead to five points, as he pump faked a Houston defender before calmly sinking a 3-pointer.
NBA
Shropshire Star

Phoenix Suns extend streak with thrilling NBA win over Minnesota Timberwolves

There were also victories for the Mavericks, Grizzlies and Wizards. The Phoenix Suns extended their winning streak to nine after prevailing in a close battle with the Minnesota Timberwolves 99-96. Chris Paul had 19 of his 21 points in the last 12 minutes and Devin Booker top scored for Phoenix...
NBA
FanSided

How Close are the Phoenix Suns to History with this Win Streak?

Death, taxes, and the Phoenix Suns winning basketball games. Earning their tenth straight dub last night, the Valley Boys currently represent the league’s hottest team, having forgotten entirely how to lose a basketball game. The Dallas Mavericks certainly jeopardized this streak for Phoenix though, giving them some trouble even without...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Point Shooting#The Phoenix Suns
FOX Sports

Suns face the Mavericks on 10-game win streak

Dallas Mavericks (9-5, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (11-3, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix will attempt to continue its 10-game win streak with a victory against Dallas. The Suns have gone 9-3 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix ranks fifth in the Western Conference at...
NBA
basketballnews.com

Postseason heartbreak fueling Suns' winning streak

The Phoenix Suns opened the season 1-3 with a rocky road of inconsistencies. Ever since, Phoenix has rattled off 10 straight victories, the most for the franchise since 2009-10. Clearly, the Suns are right back in the groove we all saw last season, and that’s a scary thought when you realize they’ve played maybe 25% of “great” basketball along this stretch.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
Reuters

Alec Burks pushes Knicks over finish line against Houston

Alec Burks scored 17 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter and the New York Knicks parlayed late perimeter marksmanship into a 106-99 win over the Houston Rockets Saturday at Madison Square Garden. Burks started 5 for 5 on 3-pointers in the fourth to power the Knicks from a...
NBA
Heat Nation

Dwyane Wade’s emphatic one-word reaction to verdict in Kyle Rittenhouse trial

Retired Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade offered a one-word endorsement of the criticism directed at the not guilty verdict in the controversial trial of Kyle Rittenhouse. Rittenhouse was acquitted of first-degree intentional homicide as well as four additional felony charges stemming from protests over police brutality that took place in Kenosha, Wis. in August 2020.
NBA
firstsportz.com

Watch: Russell Westbrook embarrasses himself with yet another Shaqtin’ moment in Lakers vs Bucks

It seems like Russell Westbrook is currently lacking consistency on the offensive end for the purple and gold army. Having to be the ball handler for the 2020 NBA Champions, the highest triple-double scorer has not been able to keep himself away from embarrassing plays and flops in the 2021-22 season and during the Lakers vs Bucks most recent game, he only added into the same list.
NBA
Reuters

Reuters

228K+
Followers
242K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy