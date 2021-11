Tonight the Portland Trail Blazers faced a Los Angeles Lakers team missing LeBron James and, for all but the first 7 minutes of action, Anthony Davis. For once, they did not play down to the level of their competition. Although in this case, that may not have been humanly possible. You know that hole the Russians drilled towards the earth’s core, eventually getting frustrated because the heat down there was melting all their drill bits? Just before they gave up, they heard from the depths below the screams of the LeBron-less Lakers calling out plays and point guard Russell Westbrook ignoring them.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO