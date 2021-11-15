ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Oilers' Yamamoto scores in last minute in 5-4 win over Blues

By DAVID SOLOMON - Associated Press
 6 days ago

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Kailer Yamamoto scored in the final minute...

kingstonthisweek.com

Player grades: Kailer Yamamoto fires the last shot as Oilers top Blues in barnburner

Edmonton Oilers’ topsy-turvy road trip took another turn on Sunday night, this one for the better. In a wild back-and-forth battle with St. Louis Blues, the Oilers blew a 2-goal lead in the third period but came out on top when Kailer Yamamoto scored to break a 4-4 tie with just 28 seconds left in regulation time.
GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Blues 4

ST. LOUIS, MO - Make it a night in Missouri. Connor McDavid became the sixth-fastest skater to 600 career points with a goal and assist - doing so in 421 games - Kailer Yamamoto netted the game-winning marker with 27.8 seconds left in regulation and Mikko Koskinen produced his Save of the Year submission in the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 win over the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center.
Pantagraph

Another late-game crusher for Blues in 5-4 loss to Oilers

For the second night in a row, the Blues wiped out a two-goal deficit, showing determination and resiliency. For the second night in a row, overtime seemed imminent. And yet, for the second night in a row, the Blues came away empty-handed. Without a point. This time it was a 5-4 loss to the Edmonton Oilers before a sellout crowd of 18,096 at Enterprise Center.
Kailer Yamamoto
Leon Draisaitl
Connor Mcdavid
Matthews, Tavares score twice in Leafs' 5-2 win over Bruins

TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews summed up life under the microscope in Toronto with a few succinct sentences. “The highs can get real high here,” he said. “And the lows can get real low. Sometimes you’ve just got to take a step back and take a breath.”
Reuters

NHL roundup: Oilers score late to defeat Blues

2021-11-15 07:25:39 GMT+00:00 - Kailer Yamamoto scored with 27.8 seconds left to play to lift the visiting Edmonton Oilers to a 5-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday. Leon Draisaitl had a goal and two assists for the Oilers, including the set-up on Yamamoto's game-winning goal from the slot. Connor McDavid, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Ryan McLeod also scored for Edmonton.
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Photos: Blues defeated by Oilers 5-4 at home

The St. Louis Blues lost to the Edmonton Oilers with a score of 5-4 at Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. The Blues record falls to 8-4-2 for the season and the Oilers improve to 11-3-0.
CBS Detroit

Red Wings Skate To 4-2 Win Over Oilers

Vladislav Namestnikov scored in each of the first two periods to help the Detroit Red Wings take a three-goal lead, and they went on to beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-2 on Tuesday night. “This is definitely one of our best games,” Namestnikov said. “We didn’t give them much in the...
Yardbarker

3 Takeaways From Oilers’ Exciting 5-4 Win Over the Blues

In the fourth game of their five-game road trip, the Edmonton Oilers evened their record at 2-2 after a thrilling 5-4 win over the St. Louis Blues in a battle of Western Conference contenders at Enterprise Center on Sunday (Nov. 14). Edmonton got timely goals throughout the game, including the winner off of Kailer Yamamoto ‘s stick in the final minute. Leon Draisaitl had three points, and Connor McDavid had two, as the pair continue to rank first and second in the NHL scoring race.
Morning Sun

Namestnikov scores 2, lifts Red Wings to 4-2 win over Oilers

DETROIT — Vladislav Namestnikov scored in each of the first two periods to help the Detroit Red Wings take a three-goal lead, and they went on to beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-2 on Tuesday night. The Oilers had won nine of their first 10 games for the first time in...
oilersnation.com

GDB 12.0 Wrap Up: Oilers resilient in 5-3 comeback win over the Bruins

HOW DO YOU LIKE THEM APPLES!? Final Score: 5-3 Oilers. I don’t know about you guys, but after the way Wednesday’s game went against the Red Wings, I was looking for the Oilers to show some sack by responding with a huge effort into Boston. I don’t even care that they’re playing the Bruins in this situation, I thought it was more important to actually show up and get to work from the moment the puck dropped rather than 30+ minutes into the game. Yet, despite the obvious need for a better start, the Oilers were sluggish again in the early going and it gave the Bruins the opportunities they needed to open the scoring. Thankfully, the boys were able to respond with a quick goal of their own to knot things up, but I’d highly suggest that they figure out a solution to these slow starts because it’s hard enough to win in this league at the best of times and I’d prefer that the Oilers stop shooting themselves in the foot. I don’t think that’s too much to ask, is it? The good news is that they got the response they needed to tie the game before the intermission and complete what ended up being a pretty solid road period.
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Ovechkin scores 742nd in Capitals' 4-3 win over Blue Jackets

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Alex Ovechkin got his 742nd career goal, Conor Sheary scored with 1:22 left and the Washington Capitals beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 Friday night. Garnet Hathaway scored twice to help Washington get its third straight win. Ilya Samsonov stopped 26 shots for his first win...
perutribune.com

Boone scores 3 goals in Blue Jackets' 5-4 win over Coyotes

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Boone Jenner had three goals, Yegor Chinakhov scored in the seventh round of a shootout and the Columbus Blue Jackets outlasted the Arizona Coyotes 5-4 on Thursday night. “Our line, I think we’re just getting that chemistry going and we know what we can bring and...
KREX

Kadri, Rantanen lead Avalanche to 4-2 win over Canucks

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Nazem Kadri and Mikko Rantanen each had a goal and two assists as the Colorado Avalanche beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-2 on Wednesday night. Cale Makar had a goal and an assist and Gabriel Landeskog added an empty-netter for the Avalanche. Darcy Kuemper stopped 30 shots. The Avalanche have been […]
perutribune.com

Whitecloud scores twice, Golden Knights top Red Wings 5-2

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Zach Whitecloud scored two goals in his first game back after hand surgery and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Thursday night. Vegas improved to 9-3-0 since Oct. 26, after opening the season 1-4-0 and continuously dealing with injuries to several...
perutribune.com

McDavid scores in regulation and shootout, Oilers beat Jets

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid scored in regulation and the shootout, Kyle Turris also scored in the shootout and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Winnipeg Jets 2-1 on Thursday night. Rookie goaltender Stuart Skinner made 45 saves and was perfect on two shootout attempts for the Oilers, who improved...
perutribune.com

Canucks end a five-game losing streak with 3-2 win over Jets

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Conor Garland scored power-play goals for the Vancouver Canucks to snap a five-game winless streak with a 3-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night. Defenseman Kyle Burroughs, with his first NHL goal, also scored for the Canucks who were 0-4-1...
